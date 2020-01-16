‘RHONJ’: Joe Gorga Suffers Shockingly Low Sperm Count After Using Growth Hormone

Joe and Melissa Gorga’s quest to have a fourth child hit a major speed bump during the January 15 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. When the couple received their test results from their doctor, they found out that Joe’s sperm count was extremely low, putting in jeopardy their chance to conceive.
Joe and Melissa, both 40, already have three kids: daughter Antonia, 14, and sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 9. Earlier this season, they asked their children if they thought it was a good idea for them to have another child, and the kids said no. Despite that, the pair were soldiering on and sought the advice of a fertility specialist, who took a sample of Joe’s sperm and tested Melissa’s ovaries.
During Wednesday’s episode, they got a phone call from their doctor’s office. “Are all our test results back?” Melissa asked when she answered the phone.
“Your ovaries look really good,” Amy, the medical assistant said. “The A.M.H. came out great.” Melissa asked for an explanation of what that was, and Amy said, “A.M.H. is one of the indicators that we use for your ovarian reverse. Anything at 1.1 or higher is considered normal. But yours is at 2.83. At your age, 2.83 is amazing.”
“Oh my god, I’m like a teenager,” Melissa joked, smiling.
But Joe’s results were much less optimistic. “Well, a normal semen analysis, would have more than 15 million [sperm] per ml,” Amy explained. “So, when they looked under the microscope, they only saw three sperm that were swimming.”
“What? You saw three and there’s supposed to be 15 million?” Joe asked, completely stunned.
“Right, so if there were a patient coming to us who never had any children, we’d start doing chromosomal testing. But, you have three children so there are a couple reasons why men’s sperm become compromised. Sometimes certain supplements...." Amy continued.
Melissa remembered that Joe had recently changed up his supplement routine. “There is a cream he just started to use,” the reality star revealed. “It’s kind of like a growth hormone that’s you like rub onto your arm. It’s going to increase your bone and joint health.” Joe said he used it for 30 days.
“Yes, that is exactly one of the things that could really affect sperm production,” Amy admitted, revealing that his sperm count could come back. “Go off the supplements for a full month and then do another semen analysis.”
