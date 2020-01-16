‘RHONJ’: Joe Gorga Suffers Shockingly Low Sperm Count After Using Growth Hormone

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe and Melissa Gorga’s quest to have a fourth child hit a major speed bump during the January 15 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. When the couple received their test results from their doctor, they found out that Joe’s sperm count was extremely low, putting in jeopardy their chance to conceive.

Joe and Melissa, both 40, already have three kids: daughter Antonia, 14, and sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 9. Earlier this season, they asked their children if they thought it was a good idea for them to have another child, and the kids said no. Despite that, the pair were soldiering on and sought the advice of a fertility specialist, who took a sample of Joe’s sperm and tested Melissa’s ovaries.

During Wednesday’s episode, they got a phone call from their doctor’s office. “Are all our test results back?” Melissa asked when she answered the phone.