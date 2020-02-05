Teresa Giudice Calls Out Joe After He Mistakes Daughter Gia For Milania

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Giudice posted an emotional tribute on his daughter Milania’s birthday on Sunday, February 2. But his estranged wife Teresa pointed out that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a major mistake. One of the photos he posted was actually of the couple’s 19-year-old daughter Gia!

Joe, 47, wrote in the caption, “To my beautiful girl, You got me running in circles writing this today so many emotions coming out I want you know I love you buddy and happy birthday!”

He continued, “You have brought such joy and happiness into our lives. The smiles, laughter, and memories have been some of the best moments of my life! You have your own sense of humor that lights up every room you walk into and the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met. I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE PARTNER! You will always be my princess of my heart. Love you buddy!”