Teresa Giudice Calls Out Joe After He Mistakes Daughter Gia For Milania

Joe Giudice posted an emotional tribute on his daughter Milania’s birthday on Sunday, February 2. But his estranged wife Teresa pointed out that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a major mistake. One of the photos he posted was actually of the couple’s 19-year-old daughter Gia!
Joe, 47, wrote in the caption, “To my beautiful girl, You got me running in circles writing this today so many emotions coming out I want you know I love you buddy and happy birthday!”
He continued, “You have brought such joy and happiness into our lives. The smiles, laughter, and memories have been some of the best moments of my life! You have your own sense of humor that lights up every room you walk into and the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met. I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE PARTNER! You will always be my princess of my heart. Love you buddy!”
1 of 7
But Teresa, 47, soon realized Joe’s mistake. “Hi honey,” she commented. “The second photo is Gia lol.”
2 of 7
While many fans were laughing at the mix-up, some thought Teresa was being majorly rude. One person wrote, “Teresa should have DM’d him so he could fix it instead of embarrassing him like that. Poor Joe, just trying to send his girl some love.”
3 of 7
Another added, “Aww Tre why'd ya have to go and spoil his birthday tribute.”
4 of 7
But some people were kinder. “That’s something my dad would do,” one follower admitted. “In his defense these two are practically twins lol but mommy always knows best!” another said.
5 of 7
“Sometimes it's hard to tell all those gorgeous girls apart! you are such an amazing mother,” someone wrote. “My husband does the same thing,” another admitted.
6 of 7
On Sunday, Teresa also paid tribute to her third daughter on Instagram. She also had a huge birthday party for her daughter, flooding their house with family and friends. She got Milania an enormous cake
to celebrate her daughter’s music aspirations.
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But Teresa, 47, soon realized Joe’s mistake. “Hi honey,” she commented. “The second photo is Gia lol.”
While many fans were laughing at the mix-up, some thought Teresa was being majorly rude. One person wrote, “Teresa should have DM’d him so he could fix it instead of embarrassing him like that. Poor Joe, just trying to send his girl some love.”
Another added, “Aww Tre why'd ya have to go and spoil his birthday tribute.”
But some people were kinder. “That’s something my dad would do,” one follower admitted. “In his defense these two are practically twins lol but mommy always knows best!” another said.
“Sometimes it's hard to tell all those gorgeous girls apart! you are such an amazing mother,” someone wrote. “My husband does the same thing,” another admitted.
On Sunday, Teresa also paid tribute to her third daughter on Instagram. She also had a huge birthday party for her daughter, flooding their house with family and friends. She got Milania an enormous cake
to celebrate her daughter’s music aspirations.
Photo credit: INSTARImages