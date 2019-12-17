‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa & Joe Giudice Separate After Over 20 Years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teresa and Joe Giudice are officially done. Less than three months after Joe, 47, was released from ICE custody and moved to Italy, The Real Housewives of New Jersey pair are separated.

People confirmed the news, as a source said they “have been separated.”

The insider said, “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly.”

The source said “there are no plans for divorce” right now. The former couple share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

They continued, “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”