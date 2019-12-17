‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa & Joe Giudice Separate After Over 20 Years

Teresa and Joe Giudice are officially done. Less than three months after Joe, 47, was released from ICE custody and moved to Italy, The Real Housewives of New Jersey pair are separated.
People confirmed the news, as a source said they “have been separated.”
The insider said, “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly.”
The source said “there are no plans for divorce” right now. The former couple share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.
They continued, “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”
2 of 7
Teresa and Joe started dating in high school and married in 1999. But they haven’t lived in the same place in nearly four years. Joe just finished serving 41 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. When he was released, he was taken into ICE custody as he appealed his deportation order.
Photo credit: Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock
3 of 7
In October, he was released to Italy to await his ultimate immigration fate.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
A few weeks later, Joe and Teresa jointly appeared on Watch What Happens Live
with Andy, 51, and it seemed clear they stood on rocky ground.
5 of 7
“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said about whether they’d stay together if he were deported. “I think [the girls] get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”
6 of 7
On Monday, December 16, Joe shared an Instagram post that seemed to hint at their split
. It read, “Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it. Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment. Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!” the post reads.
7 of 7
Teresa commented, “Very true,” and left a heart-eyes emojis.
Teresa and Joe started dating in high school and married in 1999. But they haven’t lived in the same place in nearly four years. Joe just finished serving 41 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. When he was released, he was taken into ICE custody as he appealed his deportation order.
Photo credit: Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock
In October, he was released to Italy to await his ultimate immigration fate.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
A few weeks later, Joe and Teresa jointly appeared on Watch What Happens Live
with Andy, 51, and it seemed clear they stood on rocky ground.
“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said about whether they’d stay together if he were deported. “I think [the girls] get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”
On Monday, December 16, Joe shared an Instagram post that seemed to hint at their split
. It read, “Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it. Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment. Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!” the post reads.
Teresa commented, “Very true,” and left a heart-eyes emojis.