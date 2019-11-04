Joe Giudice Joins Instagram & Hangs Out With Teresa’s Ailing Dad In Italy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has joined Instagram and is sharing photos of his new life in Italy, including some with his wife Teresa’s sick father, Giacinto Gorga!

Joe, 47, started his Instagram account with a series of snapshots from his new life in Italy. As Star readers know, he was released from ICE custody in October and sent to the European country where he was born where he’ll await final word about his deportation case.

“On the other side of the world #familyandfriends #forgetaboutit,” Joe captioned one photo gallery of happy pictures.

His eldest daughter, Gia, commented, “You look so good, daddy.” The 18-year-old also reposted one of the photos on her Instagram Story, writing, “See you soon daddy.” Joe added, “Can’t wait to see you sweetheart.”

On Sunday, November 3, Joe shared a video of him drinking with his father-in-law, Giancinto. He captioned it “Salute!” and tagged Teresa, 47.