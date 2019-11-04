Joe Giudice Joins Instagram & Hangs Out With Teresa’s Ailing Dad In Italy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has joined Instagram and is sharing photos of his new life in Italy, including some with his wife Teresa’s sick father, Giacinto Gorga!
Joe, 47, started his Instagram account with a series of snapshots from his new life in Italy. As Star readers know, he was released from ICE custody in October and sent to the European country where he was born where he’ll await final word about his deportation case.
“On the other side of the world #familyandfriends #forgetaboutit,” Joe captioned one photo gallery of happy pictures.
His eldest daughter, Gia, commented, “You look so good, daddy.” The 18-year-old also reposted one of the photos on her Instagram Story, writing, “See you soon daddy.” Joe added, “Can’t wait to see you sweetheart.”
On Sunday, November 3, Joe shared a video of him drinking with his father-in-law, Giancinto. He captioned it “Salute!” and tagged Teresa, 47.
Giacinto lives with Teresa and her daughters — Gia, Gabriella
, 15, Milania
, 14 and Audriana
, 10 — in New Jersey. Since his wife’s death two years ago, he’s had some health struggles
, including two serious cases of pneumonia. Taking care of Giacinto has caused tension between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga
in the past.
While Giacinto went to Italy to see his son-in-law, Teresa and the girls still haven’t made their way over to Europe. They plan to visit this November.
Joe and Teresa shed light on the state of their marriage in a recent bombshell interview
with Andy Cohen
. The RHONJ
star confessed she’s nervous to see her husband after all their time apart.
“We’re both two different people now,” she admitted. “I’m not the same Teresa I was and he’s not the same Joe. I do love him as a person. I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I see him.”
Joe was similarly hesitant to label the state of their relationship. “If we stay together, we stay together. If we don’t. We don’t. We’ll see,” he admitted.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Joe’s photos in Italy? Sound off in the comments!
