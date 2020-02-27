Danielle Staub Says She Got Engaged 19 Times By Telling Men She Was A Virgin

Danielle Staub is opening up about her 21 engagements. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star said she had an easy trick when it came to securing a ring the first 19 times. During the RHONJ After-Show, she admitted that she got men to pop the question by telling them she was a virgin and wouldn’t have sex until she was married! The 57-year-old confessed she had to give up the gambit once she had kids.

Danielle was talking about her tensions with the other members of the cast. “There’s problems that run really deep amongst that group. Allegiancies [sic] and loyalties to Italians are usually everything,” she said, explaining that she felt particularly betrayed by Dolores Catania, since she’s known her family “for over 26 years.”