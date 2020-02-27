Danielle Staub Says She Got Engaged 19 Times By Telling Men She Was A Virgin

Danielle Staub is opening up about her 21 engagements. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star said she had an easy trick when it came to securing a ring the first 19 times. During the RHONJ After-Show, she admitted that she got men to pop the question by telling them she was a virgin and wouldn’t have sex until she was married! The 57-year-old confessed she had to give up the gambit once she had kids.
Danielle was talking about her tensions with the other members of the cast. “There’s problems that run really deep amongst that group. Allegiancies [sic] and loyalties to Italians are usually everything,” she said, explaining that she felt particularly betrayed by Dolores Catania, since she’s known her family “for over 26 years.”
1 of 7
“I don’t know who any of them are anymore. I really don’t,” she continued. “But I will tell you one thing. I lost myself for a few years and [by] trying to fit in with people that I would normally never even give a moment’s notice to. In my life I’m not better than anybody but I’m definitely better than them.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
Danielle explained, “I don’t have to try hard to get attention. I just get it. Ergo I was engaged 21 times. It’s no accident. And 19 of those were before I had my children.” She said she got engaged so many times because she wanted to “punish people who were abusing [her].
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 7
“But, the way I got them to ask me to marry them quickly is I said I was a virgin and I would not have sex until I was married,” she said.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 7
“That will put a ring on your finger real quick. Can’t do that once you have kids,” Danielle added. Danielle was married to Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987. In 1993, she married Thomas Staub, engagement number 19, and they divorced in 2007. They have two daughters, Christine, 26, and Jillian, 21.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
5 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Danielle said during the after-show, “If Tom was number 19, and there were only two more after that, and I married one of them, have I really been engaged that many times? No.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
“See, Margaret doesn’t know anything about me. Melissa, Dolores, none of them,” she said. “I didn’t lose myself for too long because I’ve found myself now. I’m really happy with who I am. I don’t have any reason to want to fit in with people who don’t want me around anyway.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I don’t know who any of them are anymore. I really don’t,” she continued. “But I will tell you one thing. I lost myself for a few years and [by] trying to fit in with people that I would normally never even give a moment’s notice to. In my life I’m not better than anybody but I’m definitely better than them.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Danielle explained, “I don’t have to try hard to get attention. I just get it. Ergo I was engaged 21 times. It’s no accident. And 19 of those were before I had my children.” She said she got engaged so many times because she wanted to “punish people who were abusing [her].
“But, the way I got them to ask me to marry them quickly is I said I was a virgin and I would not have sex until I was married,” she said.
“That will put a ring on your finger real quick. Can’t do that once you have kids,” Danielle added. Danielle was married to Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987. In 1993, she married Thomas Staub, engagement number 19, and they divorced in 2007. They have two daughters, Christine, 26, and Jillian, 21.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Danielle said during the after-show, “If Tom was number 19, and there were only two more after that, and I married one of them, have I really been engaged that many times? No.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“See, Margaret doesn’t know anything about me. Melissa, Dolores, none of them,” she said. “I didn’t lose myself for too long because I’ve found myself now. I’m really happy with who I am. I don’t have any reason to want to fit in with people who don’t want me around anyway.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages