Teresa & Joe Giudice Celebrate Milania’s 14th Birthday With Tricked Out Cake

Teresa and Joe Giudice paid tribute to their daughter Milania on her 14th birthday on February 2. The parents, both 47, shared emotional Instagram posts about their daughter. Plus, Teresa got her daughter an enormous, tricked out birthday cake to celebrate Milania’s music career.

Teresa shared a slideshow of photos of her daughter on Instagram. She wrote, “@milania_giudice356 you are [the] most loving, sweetest girl! I’m so lucky to have the pleasure to watch you grow into a beautiful, thoughtful, smart young woman! You are always so caring and you are always HILARIOUS!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, “You keep us all on our toes and I hope this is the best year yet! Happy Birthday – I love you so much beautiful ❤️🎊🎉🎂😍🎁😘🎈.” She also included a hashtag for “I Can’t Wait To Grow Up,” the song and music video Milania in 2019.