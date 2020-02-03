Teresa & Joe Giudice Celebrate Milania’s 14th Birthday With Tricked Out Cake

Teresa and Joe Giudice paid tribute to their daughter Milania on her 14th birthday on February 2. The parents, both 47, shared emotional Instagram posts about their daughter. Plus, Teresa got her daughter an enormous, tricked out birthday cake to celebrate Milania’s music career.
Teresa shared a slideshow of photos of her daughter on Instagram. She wrote, “@milania_giudice356 you are [the] most loving, sweetest girl! I’m so lucky to have the pleasure to watch you grow into a beautiful, thoughtful, smart young woman! You are always so caring and you are always HILARIOUS!”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, “You keep us all on our toes and I hope this is the best year yet! Happy Birthday – I love you so much beautiful ❤️🎊🎉🎂😍🎁😘🎈.” She also included a hashtag for “I Can’t Wait To Grow Up,” the song and music video Milania in 2019.
Joe shared his own slideshow of throwback pictures and wrote, “O my beautiful girl, You got me running in circles writing this today so many emotions coming out.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
He continued, “I want you know I love you buddy and happy birthday! You have brought such joy and happiness into our lives. The smiles, laughter, and memories have been some of the best moments of my life! You have your own sense of humor that lights up every room you walk into and the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met. I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE PARTNER! You will always be my princess of my heart. Love you buddy! @milania_giudice356 ❤️😍🎉.”
Teresa also shared videos on her Instagram Story of Milania’s birthday party, which was a joint Super Bowl celebration. The house was filled with Milania’s family and friends.
She posed with her birthday cake, which was three enormous tiers. The bottom one was a boombox. The next layer featured paint cans of graffitti. On top was a “Milania” chain and a crown. Edible 100 dollar bills were the final decoration.
Photo credit: Teresa Giudice / Instagram
In another video Teresa posted, the gathering watched her Super Bowl commercial with Carolina Manzo
. Joe honored his estranged wife in another post, writing, “I’m so proud of you both @teresagiudice and @carolinemanzo and everyone!”
Photo credit: Teresa Giudice / Instagram
Photo credit: Teresa Giudice / Instagram
Photo credit: Teresa Giudice / Instagram