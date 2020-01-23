Teresa Giudice Reunites With Sworn Enemy Caroline Manzo For Unexpected Reason

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice has been feuding with former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo for decades, but the pair have reunited for an unexpected reason. Teresa, 47, and Caroline, 58, did a Super Bowl ad together for Sabra Hummus.

In the preview clip of their commercial, the pair sat in an all-red room at a red table covered in red glasses and plates. They both also wore bright red, glamorous gowns.

First, Caroline dipped a piece of Italian bread into a container of hummus. She cooly said, “Teresa.”

Then Teresa said, “Caroline” before dipping her own piece of bread. Then the screen read, “Dip’s about to get real.”