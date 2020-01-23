Teresa Giudice Reunites With Sworn Enemy Caroline Manzo For Unexpected Reason

Teresa Giudice has been feuding with former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo for decades, but the pair have reunited for an unexpected reason. Teresa, 47, and Caroline, 58, did a Super Bowl ad together for Sabra Hummus.
In the preview clip of their commercial, the pair sat in an all-red room at a red table covered in red glasses and plates. They both also wore bright red, glamorous gowns.
First, Caroline dipped a piece of Italian bread into a container of hummus. She cooly said, “Teresa.”
Then Teresa said, “Caroline” before dipping her own piece of bread. Then the screen read, “Dip’s about to get real.”
RadarOnline.com reported in December that the frenemies were filming a commercial together
. A source said at the time, “Teresa and Caroline have shot a Super Bowl commercial together in Los Angeles for hummus. It’s a big deal because they hate each other but did this one off thing.”
Caroline left RHONJ after the fifth season. She had her own spin-off series, Manzo'd with Children, that ran for three seasons before it was canceled.
In October 2019, Teresa accused Caroline of being a “rat” who caused her and husband Joe Giudice
to get in trouble with the law. “It’s just so sad, I guess, because she’s lived that crooked life,” Teresa told Andy Cohen
about Caroline during an interview.
Teresa continued, “I’ve never lived that crooked life and I guess she has and who she comes from, and where she came from … How could she predict that [we were headed for legal trouble]? Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat?”
Caroline shot back on her son Albie’s podcast
, saying, “There comes a point in everyone’s life when enough is enough. I am at that point with her because I have heard over the years that she has slandered me numerous times on her live shows, numerous times to people that just go up to her on the street, in the press, on reunions. This is not the first time she has made this claim. Those are big words.”
She added, “What she says, thinks about me, means nothing….She is just so abrasive, and she has no moral compass. She has said things about me to people that are completely fabricated.”
But apparently the famous adversaries put it all aside for their Super Bowl pay check.
