Joe Gorga Urges Teresa Giudice To Stop Bleeding Family Dry Fighting Deportation Battle

Though Teresa Giudice was willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars to try to stop her husband Joe’s deportation, her brother, Joe Gorga, thought that was a bad idea. During the Wednesday, December 11, episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Joe, 40, urged his sister to stop using all the family’s money on Joe’s appeals, especially after her lawyer presented a bleak picture of his chances.

During the episode, Teresa, 47, found out that Joe’s most recent appeal for his deportation case had been denied. She and her brother met with the Giudice family attorney, Jim Leonard, to discuss what they could do next to try to get Joe, 47, home.

“I feel like I can’t even believe this is happening,” Teresa admitted. She told her brother that she’d told daughters Gia, 18, and Gabriella, 15, about the news, but had kept Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, in the dark so far.

“Don’t let her hear it from somebody else,” Joe urged about his niece. Then Jim launched into a description of the current legal situation.