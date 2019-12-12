Star Magazine logo

Teresa Giudice

Difficult Talk

Joe Gorga Urges Teresa Giudice To Stop Bleeding Family Dry Fighting Deportation Battle

The ‘RHONJ’ star has spent thousands of dollars trying to save her husband.

Teresa Giudice

Though Teresa Giudice was willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars to try to stop her husband Joe’s deportation, her brother, Joe Gorga, thought that was a bad idea. During the Wednesday, December 11, episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Joe, 40, urged his sister to stop using all the family’s money on Joe’s appeals, especially after her lawyer presented a bleak picture of his chances.

During the episode, Teresa, 47, found out that Joe’s most recent appeal for his deportation case had been denied. She and her brother met with the Giudice family attorney, Jim Leonard, to discuss what they could do next to try to get Joe, 47, home.

“I feel like I can’t even believe this is happening,” Teresa admitted. She told her brother that she’d told daughters Gia, 18, and Gabriella, 15, about the news, but had kept Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, in the dark so far.

“Don’t let her hear it from somebody else,” Joe urged about his niece. Then Jim launched into a description of the current legal situation.

“He's in trouble,” he said of Teresa’s husband’s case. “His immigration lawyers made the arguments to the lower courts, and the courts have denied it very aggressively. I mean, they blew up every single argument. So the next step is the other appeal, the third circuit, and saying, ‘Please, the lower courts have made mistakes.’”

“It could take months,” he admitted as he tried to explain how dire the situation was. “We have to start the whole process all over again. But the problem is, this is his last chance, and you're not bringing forward new information. So I think the odds are against Joe at this stage. Immigration is the hottest topic on the planet, and I think Joe is caught in the crossfire of that.”

Joe asked about his brother-in-law, “What's his percentage [chance] of coming home? … 50, 30, 10 percent?” Jim admitted, “Given what we learned this morning, significantly less.”

Joe hugged his sister as Teresa started to tear up. “I feel helpless,” she confessed. “I want him to come home. We have four daughters together. I didn't sign up to do this alone. Joe was calling me, and he's like, ‘I'm sorry I let you guys down. I'm sorry.’”

That’s when Joe looked at her family’s situation with a more critical eyes. “Let me ask a serious question here,” he began. “Why continue to fight? You're burying yourself financially.” She said it was because her daughters wanted her to, but Joe didn’t think that was smart.

“When there's no money it's that much harder,” he continued. “You know that, right? So for your future, your daughters, your everything — to keep going? You have to think now as a business person that he's not coming home. Sometimes, you have to understand, ‘It's not going anywhere. I might have to move on.’”
In her confessional, Teresa rejected Joe’s advice. “I understand what my brother's saying but I've been through financial strain before,” she said. “I had to pay back taxes, I had to pay off all our debts, so how can I put a price tag on my daughters having their daddy home?”
As Star readers know, in October Joe was freed from ICE custody and allowed to go to Italy. He’s currently living there while he awaits the results of his remaining appeals. Teresa and the girls visited him in November, and he’s planning to have his daughters by his side for Christmas.
Earlier in the season, Dolores Catania also shaded Teresa’s financial situation. She urged her friend to stop spending money on luxuries — like a brand new pool — while Joe’s legal case was costing her so much.

Teresa’s dad Giacinto also had harsh words for her husband. “I slap your husband. He never did nothing right, he did everything wrong!” he said in an impassioned rant.
