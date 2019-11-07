‘RHONJ’: Dolores Shades Teresa Giudice For Installing A Pool Amid Family’s Financial Troubles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

During the November 6 episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice decided the way to cheer up her daughters about their dad’s legal troubles was to install the pool they always wanted. But her friend Dolores Catania made some shady comments about the excessive purchase.

“It doesn’t take the pain away, but I want to fill up the void as much as I can because Joe’s not here,” Teresa. 47, explained. Her husband, Joe Giudice, was still in ICE custody during filming, locked up while he awaited his deportation fate.

Teresa hired her ex-boyfriend Tony, who she dated before she settled down with Joe, to come put the pool in. While they went over the plans for the new addition, Dolores, 48, called.

“Come by! You’ll see someone you haven’t seen in a while,” Teresa told her friend.

“Oh! Hey, Tony! Looking handsome! I remember when you guys dated for two seconds. It’s nice to see old friends,” Dolores said when she arrived. She gave Teresa and Tony’s backstory during a confessional, explaining, “Teresa was like 17 years old. You know, maybe they made out a little, maybe they went to the beach. That didn’t last because Joe always was crazy about her. He was not going to let her marry someone else.”