‘RHONJ’: Dolores Shades Teresa Giudice For Installing A Pool Amid Family’s Financial Troubles

During the November 6 episode of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice decided the way to cheer up her daughters about their dad’s legal troubles was to install the pool they always wanted. But her friend Dolores Catania made some shady comments about the excessive purchase.
“It doesn’t take the pain away, but I want to fill up the void as much as I can because Joe’s not here,” Teresa. 47, explained. Her husband, Joe Giudice, was still in ICE custody during filming, locked up while he awaited his deportation fate.
Teresa hired her ex-boyfriend Tony, who she dated before she settled down with Joe, to come put the pool in. While they went over the plans for the new addition, Dolores, 48, called.
“Come by! You’ll see someone you haven’t seen in a while,” Teresa told her friend.
“Oh! Hey, Tony! Looking handsome! I remember when you guys dated for two seconds. It’s nice to see old friends,” Dolores said when she arrived. She gave Teresa and Tony’s backstory during a confessional, explaining, “Teresa was like 17 years old. You know, maybe they made out a little, maybe they went to the beach. That didn’t last because Joe always was crazy about her. He was not going to let her marry someone else.”
Teresa told her friend, “We’re gonna put a pool in!” But Dolores had one big question: “How much is this gonna cost?”
Dolores shadily asked the camera, “She has four girls to put through college. She’s a single mom. But hey, it’s her life.”
“This appeal is costing me so much money, but I don't care. I'll spend the money. I don't care. And then at least I'll know I did everything I could,” Teresa told Dolores.
But the main driving force behind the legal battle was Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, 18. She told the camera that she decided to go to Rutgers University in New Jersey in case her dad was able to come home.
“He just has to stay [in custody] for a little bit until his case is finalized because we're appealing it,” she said during a confessional. “I already told him, ‘Say you lose this appeal, you better fight it until the Supreme Court.’ And at first because he didn't want to be in ICE he was like, ‘I'm done with this s**t.’ But I'm just like, ‘If you do that, you will not have a relationship with me.
’”
Dolores spoke about the status of her friend’s marriage, saying, “I don't think Teresa's so crazy in love with Joe right now. This appeal is driven by Gia's request.”
The couple, who have been married since 1999, sat down for a bombshell interview with Andy Cohen
in October. They confessed that they don’t know if their marriage will be able to last until they see each other in person again.
Gia revealed on Instagram on November 7 that the family was finally reunited in Italy.
