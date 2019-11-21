Teresa Giudice’s Dad Slams Joe For Not Becoming A Citizen: ‘I Slap Your Husband!’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice’s father Giacinto Gorga has no sympathy for his son-in-law Joe. During the Wednesday, November 20, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 76-year-old slammed Joe for never becoming a U.S. citizen, claiming that he urged him to do so “six times.”

During the episode, Teresa and Joe, both 47, had an intense conversation of speakerphone. Once Teresa hung up, Giacinto unloaded.

“I slap your husband. He never did nothing right, he did everything wrong!” he began.

“Six times I told him, ‘Go make a citizen.’ ‘Yeah yeah, I’ll go’ — he never did,” he continued. “He gotta blame himself.” Like Joe, Giacinto was born in Italy.

Joe was calling Teresa from the high-security prison in Pennsylvania where he was being held by ICE. He was transferred there in March at the end of his 41-month jail sentence.

While incarcerated by immigration enforcement, Joe was waiting for the result of his latest appeal on his deportation. Joe was brought to America by his parents as a one-year-old baby. While his parents became citizens, he never did.