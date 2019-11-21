Teresa Giudice’s Dad Slams Joe For Not Becoming A Citizen: ‘I Slap Your Husband!’

Teresa Giudice’s father Giacinto Gorga has no sympathy for his son-in-law Joe. During the Wednesday, November 20, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 76-year-old slammed Joe for never becoming a U.S. citizen, claiming that he urged him to do so “six times.”
During the episode, Teresa and Joe, both 47, had an intense conversation of speakerphone. Once Teresa hung up, Giacinto unloaded.
“I slap your husband. He never did nothing right, he did everything wrong!” he began.
“Six times I told him, ‘Go make a citizen.’ ‘Yeah yeah, I’ll go’ — he never did,” he continued. “He gotta blame himself.” Like Joe, Giacinto was born in Italy.
Joe was calling Teresa from the high-security prison in Pennsylvania where he was being held by ICE. He was transferred there in March at the end of his 41-month jail sentence.
While incarcerated by immigration enforcement, Joe was waiting for the result of his latest appeal on his deportation. Joe was brought to America by his parents as a one-year-old baby. While his parents became citizens, he never did.
The law says that someone can be deported if they’re convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.” In October 2018, Joe was ordered to leave the country at the end of his sentence. His family urged him to fight the deportation.
But, as Joe revealed on RHONJ, the conditions in ICE custody were much harsher than in the low-security facility where he served his initial sentence.
For example, when his daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — visited, they had to speak to him through a pane of glass. He asked them to stop visiting.
On the show, Joe expressed his hopelessness. “I’m here now and I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it. It’s over,” he said.
“I don’t see anybody in here walking out. They’re all getting deported,” Joe said. “I’m over it. I’d rather be out and see you while I can than be sitting in this friggin’ junk hole.”
In October 2019, Joe was released from custody
and allowed to go to Italy. He’s currently living there while he awaits the final word on his deportation appeal.
Shortly after his release,Giacinto visited him in Europe
. The two men seemed to get along. Earlier this November, Teresa brought the girls for a short visit as well.
