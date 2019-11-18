Teresa Giudice Leaves BravoCon To Take Her Dad To The Hospital

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice seemed to be having fun at BravoCon with her The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast mates, but she was forced to end the celebration early. The reality star had to exit the three-day event early to bring her dad, Giancinto Gorga, to the hospital on Sunday, November 17.

The 47-year-old broke the news on her Instagram Story. “Sorry, BravoCon fans,” she said alongside a video where an ambulance was visible in the distance. “I had to leave.”

“My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital,” she explained. She didn’t give any more details about his condition.

As RHONJ fans know, Teresa’s father has been battling illness on and off for years. In October 2018, Giancinto, now 76, was hospitalized twice with pneumonia. “The family is so worried about his health,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

His health worsened after the death of his wife, Antonia, in 2017 at the age of 66. Teresa’s brother Joe shared a video on social media of his dad during his health battle where the grandfather said, “I’m gonna go see my wife. I miss my wife.”