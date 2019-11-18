Star Magazine logo

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Giancinto Gorga

Health Crisis

Teresa Giudice Leaves BravoCon To Take Her Dad To The Hospital

Giancinto Gorga has struggled with his health in recent years.

Teresa Giudice seemed to be having fun at BravoCon with her The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast mates, but she was forced to end the celebration early. The reality star had to exit the three-day event early to bring her dad, Giancinto Gorga, to the hospital on Sunday, November 17.

The 47-year-old broke the news on her Instagram Story. “Sorry, BravoCon fans,” she said alongside a video where an ambulance was visible in the distance. “I had to leave.”

“My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital,” she explained. She didn’t give any more details about his condition.

As RHONJ fans know, Teresa’s father has been battling illness on and off for years. In October 2018, Giancinto, now 76, was hospitalized twice with pneumonia. “The family is so worried about his health,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

His health worsened after the death of his wife, Antonia, in 2017 at the age of 66. Teresa’s brother Joe shared a video on social media of his dad during his health battle where the grandfather said, “I’m gonna go see my wife. I miss my wife.”

Teresa and Joe, 40, have often fought on RHONJ about taking care of their dad. Giancinto currently lives with Teresa and her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10 — and she’s urged her brother to spend more time with him.
The fighting came to a fever pitch in a November 2018 episode of the reality show.
Joe said he was too busy with work to visit. “You have to make time. In life, that’s how it is,” the Standing Strong author told her younger brother.
In November, Giancinto visited Italy to see Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice. As Star readers know, Joe, 47, was released from ICE custody in October and is currently in his native Italy while he awaits the results of his appeal of his deportation.
Joe posted many photos of his father-in-law’s trip on social media. “On the other side of the world #familyandfriends #forgetaboutit,” he captioned one gallery.
“Salute!” Joe wrote underneath a photo with Giancinto. Giancinto actually visited Joe before Joe’s own wife and children did.
Teresa did eventually bring her girls over to Italy on Thursday, November 7. They stayed until Sunday, November 10. At BravoCon, she said that she and Joe were still deciding whether the girls would go overseas to spend Christmas with their dad.

Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

