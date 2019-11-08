Skier Lindsey Vonn Bares Her Butt In See-Through Dress

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn celebrated the premiere of her new documentary in a super sexy, see-through dress that gave fans a clear view of her butt! Lindsey, 35, wore the gown to celebrate Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season at the Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 7. The movie, which will air on HBO, documents her final World Championship before she retired.

Lindsey’s gown featured sparkling gold mesh fabric. The back of the dress fell in a low scoop, ending just above her butt. Because of the see-through material, her bum was clearly visible through the dress.

The skier wore her blonde hair in a long, Elsa-style braid. Her only jewelry was a pair of big, dangly earrings and her emerald engagement ring from fiancé PK Subban.

PK, 30, had to miss the premiere because his hockey team, the New Jersey Devils, had a game against the Calgary Flames. The Devils lost, 5 to 2.