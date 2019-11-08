Skier Lindsey Vonn Bares Her Butt In See-Through Dress

Lindsey Vonn celebrated the premiere of her new documentary in a super sexy, see-through dress that gave fans a clear view of her butt! Lindsey, 35, wore the gown to celebrate Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season at the Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 7. The movie, which will air on HBO, documents her final World Championship before she retired.
Lindsey’s gown featured sparkling gold mesh fabric. The back of the dress fell in a low scoop, ending just above her butt. Because of the see-through material, her bum was clearly visible through the dress.
The skier wore her blonde hair in a long, Elsa-style braid. Her only jewelry was a pair of big, dangly earrings and her emerald engagement ring from fiancé PK Subban.
PK, 30, had to miss the premiere because his hockey team, the New Jersey Devils, had a game against the Calgary Flames. The Devils lost, 5 to 2.
1 of 8
As Star
readers know, Lindsey dated Tiger Woods
for two years, from 2012 to 2015.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
2 of 8
She started dating PK last year. He proposed this August
, before the NHL season began again. She told Us Weekly
in October that they’re planning on getting married in summer 2020.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
3 of 8
“We obviously can’t have the wedding while he’s still in season,” Lindsey said. “We don’t know where and we don’t know exactly when, but roughly summer.”
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
4 of 8
But PK’s absence on Thursday night didn’t leave Lindsey all alone at the event. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
came to the screening to lend his support.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
5 of 8
Also in attendance was fellow Winter Olympic legend Shaun White. He, too, posed with Lindsey on the carpet.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
6 of 8
The documentary, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, followed Lindsey as she prepared for her last World Championships in Are, Sweden.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
7 of 8
Lindsey, considered one of the greatest skiers of all time, competed in her first Olympics at just 17 years old in 2002. She won her first gold medal in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics after battling a debilitating knee injury. That same knee kept her from competing in 2014, but she nabbed another medal at the 2018 games in South Korea.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Before retiring, Lindsey won 82 World Cup races, three Olympic medals and four overall World Cup titles.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
As Star
readers know, Lindsey dated Tiger Woods
for two years, from 2012 to 2015.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
She started dating PK last year. He proposed this August
, before the NHL season began again. She told Us Weekly
in October that they’re planning on getting married in summer 2020.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
“We obviously can’t have the wedding while he’s still in season,” Lindsey said. “We don’t know where and we don’t know exactly when, but roughly summer.”
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
But PK’s absence on Thursday night didn’t leave Lindsey all alone at the event. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
came to the screening to lend his support.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Also in attendance was fellow Winter Olympic legend Shaun White. He, too, posed with Lindsey on the carpet.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
The documentary, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, followed Lindsey as she prepared for her last World Championships in Are, Sweden.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lindsey, considered one of the greatest skiers of all time, competed in her first Olympics at just 17 years old in 2002. She won her first gold medal in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics after battling a debilitating knee injury. That same knee kept her from competing in 2014, but she nabbed another medal at the 2018 games in South Korea.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Before retiring, Lindsey won 82 World Cup races, three Olympic medals and four overall World Cup titles.
Photo credit: INSTARImages