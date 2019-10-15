Tiger Woods Promises To Set The Record Straight On All Of His Scandals In New Memoir

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods is releasing a new memoir, BACK. In the book, the 43-year-old has promised to set the record straight about his life as a golfer, his relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, his cheating scandal and alleged sex addiction, and his return to gold glory at the 2019 Masters.

Tiger wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story.”

He said in a statement, “It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

The book’s publisher, HaperCollins, said, “BACK is a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life: from growing up a celebrated golfing prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro; from rising to unprecedented fame and global icon status to battling devastating injuries and personal issues; from enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at 43 years old, culminating with the 2019 Masters, where his thrillingly impossible victory captured the imagination and hearts of people around the world.”