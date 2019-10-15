Tiger Woods Promises To Set The Record Straight On All Of His Scandals In New Memoir

Tiger Woods is releasing a new memoir, BACK. In the book, the 43-year-old has promised to set the record straight about his life as a golfer, his relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, his cheating scandal and alleged sex addiction, and his return to gold glory at the 2019 Masters.
Tiger wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story.”
He said in a statement, “It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”
The book’s publisher, HaperCollins, said, “BACK is a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life: from growing up a celebrated golfing prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro; from rising to unprecedented fame and global icon status to battling devastating injuries and personal issues; from enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at 43 years old, culminating with the 2019 Masters, where his thrillingly impossible victory captured the imagination and hearts of people around the world.”
1 of 8
Tiger’s “personal issues” are well-documented. He married Elin, 39, in 2004. They have two children together: Sam, 12, and Charlie, 10.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
Their marriage fell apart in 2009 when Tiger had a car accident over Thanksgiving. Allegedly, Elin chased him out of their house with a gold club after learning he had cheated on her.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
Tiger eventually admitted to cheating and he took an “indefinite break” from golf to work on his marriage. He reportedly went into treatment
for sex addiction as multiple women came forward claiming they’d slept with the golfer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Tiger and Elin finalized their divorce in 2010.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
Tiger had some high profile relationships after that. He dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn
from 2012 to 2015.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
The golfer was also dealing with physical injuries that kept from from matching his previous accomplishments on the golf course.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
But in April 2019, Tiger won the Masters for the fifth time. It was his first major championship in 11 years. His kids and his new girlfriend, Erica Herman, were by his side for the celebration.
Photo credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
8 of 8
Will you read Tiger’s memoir? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Tiger’s “personal issues” are well-documented. He married Elin, 39, in 2004. They have two children together: Sam, 12, and Charlie, 10.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Their marriage fell apart in 2009 when Tiger had a car accident over Thanksgiving. Allegedly, Elin chased him out of their house with a gold club after learning he had cheated on her.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tiger eventually admitted to cheating and he took an “indefinite break” from golf to work on his marriage. He reportedly went into treatment
for sex addiction as multiple women came forward claiming they’d slept with the golfer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tiger and Elin finalized their divorce in 2010.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tiger had some high profile relationships after that. He dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn
from 2012 to 2015.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The golfer was also dealing with physical injuries that kept from from matching his previous accomplishments on the golf course.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But in April 2019, Tiger won the Masters for the fifth time. It was his first major championship in 11 years. His kids and his new girlfriend, Erica Herman, were by his side for the celebration.
Photo credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Will you read Tiger’s memoir? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock