Kathie Lee Gifford Returns To The ‘Today’ Show 7 Months After Departure

Kathie Lee Gifford returned to the Today show on November 12, seven months after she gave up her cohosting job. She joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who finished her maternity leave on November 11.
Kathie, 66, said she’s happier now than she’s “been in years.” She was on Today for 11 years.
To open the segment, she joked around with a security guard. “Remember me?” she asked as the guard confiscated her wine. “It’s Kathie!”
She came out with a wine glass and greeted Hoda, 55, with a big hug. “I didn’t realize it’s been seven months since I was here,” she confessed.
Kathie talked about moving to Nashville, saying, “It’s a culture of kindness… they’re authentically kind… it’s joyful.”
“I wake up and there are church bells around me! And birds! And when a siren comes by, rarely, it’s not because someone was murdered,” she joked.
She admitted that she “went out on a couple of dates.” Her husband, Frank Gifford, died in August 2015 at the age of 84, and she’s been single since.
“I just went out with friends to a club to hear my favorite band down there. This sweet guy asked me to dance and I said okay. It was fun because I hadn’t been on a date in 33 years. It’s surreal. The world has changed so much. He was a gentleman. It was fine, it was fun,” she explained.
She also talked about her new Hallmark movie, A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love. “It took me a while to convince Hallmark that there’s a huge demographic of people out there that don’t want faith taken out of stories,” she said, explaining that it’s plot if very faith-centered. Kathie is also working on writing and performing music.
This week marks the first time both Hoda and Jenna are on the show together in seven months.
