Hoda Kotb Admits She’s Considering Adopting Baby Number 3

Preview Changes (opens in a new tab)Hoda Kotb could be growing her family again! During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 29, the Today host admitted that she’s very close to adopting another baby with her fiancé Joel Schiffman.

As Star readers now, Hoda, 55, and Joel, 61, have two daughters, Hope, 9 months, and Haley, 3. Ellen asked the anchor if she and Joel are gearing up to adopt for a third time.

“I don’t know. I’m not 100 [percent] sure,” she admitted. “I’m a sign person — I always look for signs — and I feel like there are some signs out there that are pointing to [having more kids].”

Hoda continued, “I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ And I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’”