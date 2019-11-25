Hoda Kotb Is Engaged: See Her Amazing Ring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hoda Kotb started off her Monday morning with some exciting news: She’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman! The 55-year-old anchor surprised her Today show colleagues with the news on November 25.

Hoda shared the news of her engagement to Joel, 61, with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and Craig Melvin during the show. She spilled the beans about the romantic each proposal.

“I have to tell you something. A friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she began. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged.” Everyone reacted with joy and shocked as she flashed her brand new engagement ring. Savannah, 47, kept shouting “What?!”

“We went to our usual vacation, we ended up having a little dinner on the beach and we were done with the dinner, I was eating the churros, licking the bottom of the bowl and he was like I have something else I would like to say,” she explained.