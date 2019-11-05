Reba McEntire Splits From Boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo After 2 Years

Reba McEntire is single again. The country music legend has split from her boyfriend of two years, Skeeter Lasuzzo. Closer Weekly confirmed the news of their shocking breakup.
A source told the magazine that despite their connection, Reba, 64, couldn’t make it work with her boyfriend. Her “busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well,” the insider explained.
Reba met Skeeter, 70, in August 2017 when she was on vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He’s a retired oil geologist. Despite the distance, they couldn’t deny their spark, and she began traveling back and forth to see him.
Their relationship began two years after Reba divorced her second husband, Narvel Blackstock. The “Fancy” singer was married to the 63-year-old for 26 years before they announced their shocking split in 2015.
One person who was instrumental in helping Reba rebuild her life after the end of her marriage was Kelly Clarkson, who’s married to Narvel’s son, Brandon.
Reba confirmed her breakup with Skeeter to Us Weekly
. She told the magazine, “Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” she said, when asked about their plans for the holiday season.
Photo credit: J Leibson/Radarpics/Shutterstock
“We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways,” Reba added.
Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Photo credit: J Leibson/Radarpics/Shutterstock
In April of this year, she opened up about her romance with Skeeter
. She told People
about their initial meeting, “We just had the best time. And so two nights later, we all went out to dinner, and he bought my dinner.”
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
“We’re totally in love — absolutely,” she said. “I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!”
Photo credit: Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock
But the “Does He Love You” singer admitted it wasn’t easy for Skeeter to adjust to her life in the spotlight. “How do you explain my life?” she asked at the time. “How do you explain that some people will run over him to say hi to me?”
Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
