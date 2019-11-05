Reba McEntire Splits From Boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo After 2 Years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reba McEntire is single again. The country music legend has split from her boyfriend of two years, Skeeter Lasuzzo. Closer Weekly confirmed the news of their shocking breakup.

A source told the magazine that despite their connection, Reba, 64, couldn’t make it work with her boyfriend. Her “busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well,” the insider explained.

Reba met Skeeter, 70, in August 2017 when she was on vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He’s a retired oil geologist. Despite the distance, they couldn’t deny their spark, and she began traveling back and forth to see him.

Their relationship began two years after Reba divorced her second husband, Narvel Blackstock. The “Fancy” singer was married to the 63-year-old for 26 years before they announced their shocking split in 2015.

One person who was instrumental in helping Reba rebuild her life after the end of her marriage was Kelly Clarkson, who’s married to Narvel’s son, Brandon.