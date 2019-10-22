Did Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveal Rob’s Weight Loss On Instagram?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shared tons of photos and videos from her October 21 birthday party, and it seems that in one she accidentally spilled the beans on Rob Kardashian’s weight loss.

Kim, 39, posted a video of her niece Penelope Disick and her daughter Chicago walking down a hallway, hand in hand. Two men walked in front of them, but their heads were cut off by the frame.

The one on the right looked to be Kanye West, but the man on the left looked like a noticeably slimmer Rob, 32.

He wore loose black shorts and a baggy tee shirt, but his legs definitely seemed thinner.

In another clip from the evening that Khloe posted in the background, someone who sounded like either Kylie or Kendall Jenner could be heard yelling, “Robert, Robert,” so it definitely seems like Kris’ only son was in attendance. He didn’t post about the event on his Twitter — nor did he wish Kim a happy birthday.