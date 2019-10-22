Star Magazine logo

Rob Kardashian

Did Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveal Rob’s Weight Loss On Instagram?

It seems her reclusive brother has dropped the pounds.

Rob Kardashian

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian shared tons of photos and videos from her October 21 birthday party, and it seems that in one she accidentally spilled the beans on Rob Kardashian’s weight loss.

Kim, 39, posted a video of her niece Penelope Disick and her daughter Chicago walking down a hallway, hand in hand. Two men walked in front of them, but their heads were cut off by the frame.

The one on the right looked to be Kanye West, but the man on the left looked like a noticeably slimmer Rob, 32.

He wore loose black shorts and a baggy tee shirt, but his legs definitely seemed thinner.

In another clip from the evening that Khloe posted in the background, someone who sounded like either Kylie or Kendall Jenner could be heard yelling, “Robert, Robert,” so it definitely seems like Kris’ only son was in attendance. He didn’t post about the event on his Twitter — nor did he wish Kim a happy birthday.

As Star readers know, Rob has been reclusive for years. He’s also dealt with some weight fluctuations, often sparking some nasty comments from the rest of his family. Khloe has often fat-shamed him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Rob has rarely appeared on the show in recent seasons. He finally returned for an episode that filmed last fall, featuring his daughter Dream’s birthday party. He didn’t seem to have lost weight at that time.

Photo credit: Solar/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

In June, he shared a photo of the gym where he works out. “Day 1 all good,” he wrote alongside the picture of the equipment.
He also attended Christmas morning events with his sisters last year, though he stayed out of the range of their cameras.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

When Rob was with Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna, he was vocal about wanting to lose weight and how Chyna was helping him do it. She even reportedly hired him a personal trainer at the time.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In 2016, he claimed he weighed 250 pounds and wanted to go down to 210 or 200.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

What do you think of Rob’s weight loss? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

