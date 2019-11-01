Rob Kardashian Spotted For The First Time In Months At Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rob Kardashian made a shocking public appearance on October 31 at sister Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday party. The supermodel decided to celebrate her birthday, which is actually November 3, a few days early with a Halloween costume bash.

Rob, 32, hadn’t been spotted in public for months. He became extremely reclusive after his split from Blac Chyna. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was slammed for posting revenge porn of Chyna, 31, with whom he shares daughter Dream, who’ll turn 3 next week.

Earlier this year, Rob made a brief return to KUWTK in the episode that featured Dream’s second birthday party. Then, on Kim Kardashian’s birthday, she accidentally posted a brief shot of Rob to her Instagram Story. Fans were surprised by his apparent weight loss.

On Halloween, Rob was caught on camera entering Delilah restaurant, where the whole family and many of Kendall’s friends gathered to celebrate her big day.