Rob Kardashian Spotted For The First Time In Months At Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday

Rob Kardashian made a shocking public appearance on October 31 at sister Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday party. The supermodel decided to celebrate her birthday, which is actually November 3, a few days early with a Halloween costume bash.
Rob, 32, hadn’t been spotted in public for months. He became extremely reclusive after his split from Blac Chyna. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was slammed for posting revenge porn of Chyna, 31, with whom he shares daughter Dream, who’ll turn 3 next week.
Earlier this year, Rob made a brief return to KUWTK in the episode that featured Dream’s second birthday party. Then, on Kim Kardashian’s birthday, she accidentally posted a brief shot of Rob to her Instagram Story. Fans were surprised by his apparent weight loss.
On Halloween, Rob was caught on camera entering Delilah restaurant, where the whole family and many of Kendall’s friends gathered to celebrate her big day.
The Arthur George designer didn’t appear to be in costume. It looked like he was wearing his Los Angeles Dodgers hat and an orange sweatshirt from his own clothing line, Halfway Dead.
Photo credit: MEGA
He exited the car and made his way immediately into the restaurant.
Photo credit: MEGA
Rob’s family members, especially sister Khloe
, have attributed his hesitancy to be seen in public to shame around his weight gain. She told a contestant during the first season of her show Revenge Body
, “My brother, when he gained a lot of weight, I told him I felt like, ‘You became invisible for a couple of years.’”
Photo credit: MEGA
During season two, she echoed that statement, telling a couple trying to lose weight, “I know how you feel. You feel trapped in your own body and, you know, I feel that for my brother who has gained a lot of weight. It’s debilitating.
Photo credit: MEGA
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock