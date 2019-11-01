Star Magazine logo

Rob Kardashian Spotted For The First Time In Months At Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday

See the shocking photos!

Rob Kardashian

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian made a shocking public appearance on October 31 at sister Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday party. The supermodel decided to celebrate her birthday, which is actually November 3, a few days early with a Halloween costume bash.

Rob, 32, hadn’t been spotted in public for months. He became extremely reclusive after his split from Blac Chyna. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was slammed for posting revenge porn of Chyna, 31, with whom he shares daughter Dream, who’ll turn 3 next week.

Earlier this year, Rob made a brief return to KUWTK in the episode that featured Dream’s second birthday party. Then, on Kim Kardashian’s birthday, she accidentally posted a brief shot of Rob to her Instagram Story. Fans were surprised by his apparent weight loss.

On Halloween, Rob was caught on camera entering Delilah restaurant, where the whole family and many of Kendall’s friends gathered to celebrate her big day.

Rob Kardashian Spotted For The First Time In Months At Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday
The Arthur George designer didn’t appear to be in costume. It looked like he was wearing his Los Angeles Dodgers hat and an orange sweatshirt from his own clothing line, Halfway Dead.

Photo credit: MEGA

He exited the car and made his way immediately into the restaurant.

None of Rob’s sisters posted any photos of him at the party on social media. Last year, they did the same thing when he attended their Christmas celebration, carefully keeping him off camera.

Earlier this week, he wasn’t in photos from Caitlyn Jenner’s 70th birthday party, either. It’s not clear if he attended.

Rob’s family members, especially sister Khloe, have attributed his hesitancy to be seen in public to shame around his weight gain. She told a contestant during the first season of her show Revenge Body, “My brother, when he gained a lot of weight, I told him I felt like, ‘You became invisible for a couple of years.’”

During season two, she echoed that statement, telling a couple trying to lose weight, “I know how you feel. You feel trapped in your own body and, you know, I feel that for my brother who has gained a lot of weight. It’s debilitating.

Rob’s newest business venture is his clothing line, which Kris Jenner has been promoting on her social media, hoping to make it a success.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

