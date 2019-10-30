Star Magazine logo

-PICTURED: Caitlyn Jenner

Family Feud

Was Caitlyn Jenner Snubbed By Her Kids On Her 70th Birthday?

The Olympian turned 70 on October 28.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages

Caitlyn Jenner turned 70 on October 28, but her family wasn’t exactly overflowing with birthday wishes on Instagram. Fans wondered why the social media-obsessed family didn’t immediately share their love online!

Only Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian made posts on their Instagram accounts for Caitlyn’s birthday. Kylie, 22, posted a photo of herself, Caitlyn and Kendall and wrote, “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner. I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished. A real life superhero. I love you.”

Kim, 39, was equally effusive, writing on her Story, “Happy 70th birthday @caitlynjenner. I love you forever.” But Kendall, Kourtney and Khloe didn’t share anything on their Instagram pages or Twitter accounts. Rob Kardashian also didn’t tweet any wishes to Caitlyn.

But Caitlyn claimed the girls didn’t all forget her. She posted a video of her presents to her Instagram Story. Khloe, Kylie, Kim and Kendall each sent their own floral arrangement. Kourtney sent a basket of wellness goodies that included a bottle of champagne, which Caitlyn seemed particularly excited about.

Then, on October 29, some of Caitlyn’s kids got together to celebrate her birthday in a small get together at her house.

Caitlyn posed with her pile of flowers and wrote, “Birthday today! So blessed to have so much love in my life from family and friends.” Kourtney commented, “Happy birthday,” and Caitlyn’s girlfriend Sophia Hutchins wrote, “Love you babe.”
Yet, it didn't seem that all of Caitlyn’s kids sent her their love on her birthday. Two of her sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner, didn’t give her any wishes on their Instagram pages, and she didn’t say they sent her any presents.

Photo credit: Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner also ignored her ex’s milestone day.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Brandon all joined their mom to eat some birthday cake and celebrate the day after her birthday.

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Also in attendance were Sophia and Brandon’s pregnant girlfriend, Cayley Stoker.

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Brody and Khloe were conspicuously absent from the small celebration. As Star readers know, Caitlyn and Khloe were scheduled to attend the same event earlier this month, and the I Am Cait star pulled out to avoid her former stepdaughter. Brody has also had drama with Caitlyn.

Photo credit: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

None of the sisters brought their kids, either.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Kylie shared a photo of the cake, which had a vintage photo of Caitlyn with two of her kids in her arms, presumably Kendall and Kylie.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

As Star readers know, Caitlyn’s relationship with her family has been rocky.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

There’s been drama around inviting Caitlyn to the family’s annual Christmas Eve celebration. She skipped the 2017 soirée, but attended last year with 22-year-old Sophia in tow.
Caitlyn and Kris, 63, divorced in 2015 and Caitlyn announced her transition shortly after. She claimed in her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, that Kris knew she was trans while they were still married.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kim blasted Caitlyn and the book, saying in part, “I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

