Was Caitlyn Jenner Snubbed By Her Kids On Her 70th Birthday?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner turned 70 on October 28, but her family wasn’t exactly overflowing with birthday wishes on Instagram. Fans wondered why the social media-obsessed family didn’t immediately share their love online!

Only Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian made posts on their Instagram accounts for Caitlyn’s birthday. Kylie, 22, posted a photo of herself, Caitlyn and Kendall and wrote, “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner. I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished. A real life superhero. I love you.”

Kim, 39, was equally effusive, writing on her Story, “Happy 70th birthday @caitlynjenner. I love you forever.” But Kendall, Kourtney and Khloe didn’t share anything on their Instagram pages or Twitter accounts. Rob Kardashian also didn’t tweet any wishes to Caitlyn.

But Caitlyn claimed the girls didn’t all forget her. She posted a video of her presents to her Instagram Story. Khloe, Kylie, Kim and Kendall each sent their own floral arrangement. Kourtney sent a basket of wellness goodies that included a bottle of champagne, which Caitlyn seemed particularly excited about.

Then, on October 29, some of Caitlyn’s kids got together to celebrate her birthday in a small get together at her house.