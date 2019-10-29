Caitlyn Jenner Skips Event Because She Doesn’t Want to See Khloe!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner skipped a major event just so she wouldn’t run into her former stepdaughter, Khloe Kardashian!

Caitlyn, 70, was set to appear at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, October 24. According to Us Weekly, she canceled at the last minute because of a conflict with Khloe, 35, and Scott Disick. Scott, 36, and Sofia Richie were also in attendance at the casino opening.

Caitlyn turned 70 on October 28, and her daughters and stepdaughters were pretty silent about her big day. Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall didn’t wish her a happy birthday on their social media pages.

Kylie Jenner did send her wishes, writing, “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner. I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished. A real life superhero. I love you.”

Kim Kardashian also wish Caitlyn a good day. She wrote in her Instagram Story, “Happy 70th birthday @caitlynjenner. I love you forever.”

Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015. Caitlyn transitioned after they ultimately split, but claimed in her tell-all book, The Secrets Of My Life, that her ex-wife had known she was trans for years.