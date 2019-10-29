Caitlyn Jenner Skips Event Because She Doesn’t Want to See Khloe!

Caitlyn Jenner skipped a major event just so she wouldn’t run into her former stepdaughter, Khloe Kardashian!
Caitlyn, 70, was set to appear at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, October 24. According to Us Weekly, she canceled at the last minute because of a conflict with Khloe, 35, and Scott Disick. Scott, 36, and Sofia Richie were also in attendance at the casino opening.
Caitlyn turned 70 on October 28, and her daughters and stepdaughters were pretty silent about her big day. Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall didn’t wish her a happy birthday on their social media pages.
Kylie Jenner did send her wishes, writing, “Happy birthday @caitlynjenner. I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished. A real life superhero. I love you.”
Kim Kardashian also wish Caitlyn a good day. She wrote in her Instagram Story, “Happy 70th birthday @caitlynjenner. I love you forever.”
Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015. Caitlyn transitioned after they ultimately split, but claimed in her tell-all book, The Secrets Of My Life, that her ex-wife had known she was trans for years.
Kim in particular was very angry about some of the claims her mom’s ex made in the book. “I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person,” she said during a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians
The sisters got into a fight at the end of 2018 when it came time to send invitations for the family’s annual Christmas Eve party. The soirée was traditionally held at Kris Jenner’s house, but Kim and Kanye West
took over hosting duties last year.
Khloe pressured Kim not to invite Caitlyn. A year before in 2017, Kendall got into a fight with her mom
about inviting Caitlyn, too. Kris ultimately did send the invite, but Caitlyn chose not to come that year.
Khloe talked about Caitlyn and Sophia, 22, on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast in May.
“She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone,” Khloe said of Sophia, calling their relationship “fine.”
“I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled,” she explained.
