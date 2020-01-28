Star Magazine logo

Caitlyn Jenner Copies Kris Jenner’s Style In Black Mini Dress

Caitlyn Jenner copied her ex-wife Kris Jenner’s style for an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women on Tuesday, January 28. The 70-year-old reality star wore a black mini dress that was very similar to one Kris, 64, had been spotted in before.

Caitlyn’s black dress featured long sleeves and a high neck. The dress hugged all her curves and the hem hit just above her knee, giving a look at her long legs. It also had a zipper on her waist. She paired the dress with simple black pumps and wore her long hair in loose waves.

Kris wore a very similar dress back in 2012. Her long-sleeved, high-necked black dress was the same length and featured similar zipper details. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also wore simple black pumps with the look.

On the talk show, Caitlyn opened up about her time on the British version of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, including how afraid she was to wear a bikini on television. On the show, Caitlyn and other celebrities were sent to camp in the Australian jungle.

She said, “You have no idea the anxiety I’ve gone through to wear a bathing suit. I did it first on I Am Cait and I was scared to death.”

She added, “It’s funny, when you go in [to the camp] they give you these dos and don’ts of what you can do and can’t do, there’s no swearing, but nudity is okay.”
Some of Caitlyn’s friends on the show held towels around her when she showered to help give her privacy from the cameras.

The hosts also asked the Olympian about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to North America, and Caitlyn had some gossip to spill.

She said about their future, “I can't predict as I've tried to raise our royal family in the US,” referencing how some see the KarJenners as American royalty. She added, “It was probably very difficult for Meghan, coming into the Royal Family.”

Caitlyn added, “It was a big shock to her, she's probably had enough. Good for them, we'll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy.”

Later on Tuesday, Caitlyn attended the National Television Awards. I’m A Celebrity was nominated at the ceremony. She wore a glamorous, low cut silver gown with a high slit.

