Caitlyn Jenner Copies Kris Jenner’s Style In Black Mini Dress

Caitlyn Jenner copied her ex-wife Kris Jenner’s style for an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women on Tuesday, January 28. The 70-year-old reality star wore a black mini dress that was very similar to one Kris, 64, had been spotted in before.

Caitlyn’s black dress featured long sleeves and a high neck. The dress hugged all her curves and the hem hit just above her knee, giving a look at her long legs. It also had a zipper on her waist. She paired the dress with simple black pumps and wore her long hair in loose waves.

Kris wore a very similar dress back in 2012. Her long-sleeved, high-necked black dress was the same length and featured similar zipper details. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also wore simple black pumps with the look.