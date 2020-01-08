Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Stepping Back From ‘Senior’ Roles With Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a major announcement on Wednesday, January 7. The couple shared that they’ll be giving up their roles as “senior” members of the Royal Family and will work to become financially independent.
Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, wrote in a joint statement, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”
They wrote, “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.” The couple, who married in May 2018, welcomed son Archie
a year later.
The pair concluded, “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”
They brought baby Archie across the pond and celebrated the holidays with the former actress’ mom, Doria Ragland. They’ve also been reportedly looking at Canadian real estate.
During a royal tour last fall, Harry and Meghan filmed a documentary for the BBC in which they opened up about the pressures of royal life. Meghan burst into tears
when discussing her treatment by the British tabloids, which she said she hadn’t expected before marrying Harry.
Harry added, “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment.” William, 37, is second in line for the throne. Harry is sixth, after his niece and nephews.
