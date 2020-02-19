Queen Elizabeth Might Ban Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Using ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still working out the details of their split from the Royal Family with Queen Elizabeth. The couple had been planning on continuing using the name “Sussex Royal,” which is the handle of their popular Instagram account and the name of their new website. But now it seems the queen won’t let them keep the branding.

As part of their agreement to leave their role as senior members of the royal family, Harry,35, and Meghan, 38, agreed to stop using the titles His and Her Royal Highness. They also said they would give up some state funding and pay back money they’d used to renovate their official residence.

Since Meghan and Harry won’t be using the royal titles, reportedly the queen, 93, doesn’t want them to use the word “royal” in branding either.