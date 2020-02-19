Queen Elizabeth Might Ban Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Using ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still working out the details of their split from the Royal Family with Queen Elizabeth. The couple had been planning on continuing using the name “Sussex Royal,” which is the handle of their popular Instagram account and the name of their new website. But now it seems the queen won’t let them keep the branding.
As part of their agreement to leave their role as senior members of the royal family, Harry,35, and Meghan, 38, agreed to stop using the titles His and Her Royal Highness. They also said they would give up some state funding and pay back money they’d used to renovate their official residence.
Since Meghan and Harry won’t be using the royal titles, reportedly the queen, 93, doesn’t want them to use the word “royal” in branding either.
1 of 7
An aide to the Queen explained the situation in an interview with The Times Of London. Speaking about the couple’s use of “Sussex Royal,” Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms, said, “I don't think it's satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you're not.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
“It is such unusual times that it is a matter of waiting and seeing how things develop,” he added, noting that he was speaking in a personal capacity.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
Harry and Meghan started their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in 2019 after splitting their royal household from Prince William
and Kate Middleton
’s. Their Instagram account is @KensingtonRoyal, and both pages have 11.2 million followers.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Harry and Meghan also used the name for their new website they launched in January 2020 and were reportedly planning on giving the game name to their new charitable measure. They also submitted an application for a UK trademark for the name, which would have let them use it broadly for charitable fundraising, education, social care services, campaigning, clothing and printed materials.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
The Queen said in a statement, "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
She said, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
An aide to the Queen explained the situation in an interview with The Times Of London. Speaking about the couple’s use of “Sussex Royal,” Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms, said, “I don't think it's satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you're not.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It is such unusual times that it is a matter of waiting and seeing how things develop,” he added, noting that he was speaking in a personal capacity.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Harry and Meghan started their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in 2019 after splitting their royal household from Prince William
and Kate Middleton
’s. Their Instagram account is @KensingtonRoyal, and both pages have 11.2 million followers.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Harry and Meghan also used the name for their new website they launched in January 2020 and were reportedly planning on giving the game name to their new charitable measure. They also submitted an application for a UK trademark for the name, which would have let them use it broadly for charitable fundraising, education, social care services, campaigning, clothing and printed materials.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Queen said in a statement, "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She said, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock