Queen Elizabeth Breaks Silence On Meghan & Harry’s ‘Stepping Back’

Queen Elizabeth has finally released a statement about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping back from their “senior” roles as royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world on Wednesday, January 8 when they announced their plans to financially support themselves and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Elizabeth, 93, said in a statement on January 13, “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.” She and Harry, 35, met with Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the situation and next steps. Meghan, 38, was in Canada with baby Archie, 8 months.

She continued, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”