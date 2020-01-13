Queen Elizabeth Breaks Silence On Meghan & Harry’s ‘Stepping Back’

Queen Elizabeth has finally released a statement about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping back from their “senior” roles as royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world on Wednesday, January 8 when they announced their plans to financially support themselves and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
Elizabeth, 93, said in a statement on January 13, “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.” She and Harry, 35, met with Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the situation and next steps. Meghan, 38, was in Canada with baby Archie, 8 months.
She continued, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”
She said, “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.” Meghan reportedly already has agreed to a voiceover deal with Disney
Elizabeth said, “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”
She concluded, “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”
Last Wednesday, Meghan and Harry said in their statement, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”
They explained, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
