Meghan Markle Responds to Accusations She Bullied Members of the Palace Staff

Meghan Markle released a statement and responded to claims that she “bullied” members of the Kensington Palace staff.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a rep for 39-year-old actress told royal correspondent Omid Scobie on Tuesday, March 2. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Prior to her and husband Prince Harry‘s departure from the royal family, briefly lived in the palace. Prior to their statement, the Times reported that Meghan’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, filed a complaint claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staffer.”

In a separate statement, Meghan and Harry’s communications team called the allegations “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” denying the bullying claims.