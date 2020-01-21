Relentless! Mom Shamers Slam Meghan Markle For How She Carries Archie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Photos surfaced this week of Meghan Markle on a hike on Vancouver Island with her son Archie, 8 months, and two of the family’s dogs. And while the 38-year-old was all smiles as she walked and cradled her son in a baby carrier, some mom shamers online had a field day with the photos. They criticized Meghan for the way she had Archie strapped to her chest.

The infant was sideways in the carrier, and Meghan used one arm to hold him close. In her other hand, she had the dogs’ leashes.

One person tweeted, “Poor baby Archie. Looks like he’s hold on for dear life! I know he’s strapped in, but I’ve never seen a baby just dangling like that….”

“Can’t watch,” another added. “Please re-attach Archie so he is comfortable and secure.” One Twitter user wrote, “Can someone please help her adjust that carrier! The baby is about to fall out! The angle is so bad for his back!”