Relentless! Mom Shamers Slam Meghan Markle For How She Carries Archie

Photos surfaced this week of Meghan Markle on a hike on Vancouver Island with her son Archie, 8 months, and two of the family’s dogs. And while the 38-year-old was all smiles as she walked and cradled her son in a baby carrier, some mom shamers online had a field day with the photos. They criticized Meghan for the way she had Archie strapped to her chest.
The infant was sideways in the carrier, and Meghan used one arm to hold him close. In her other hand, she had the dogs’ leashes.
One person tweeted, “Poor baby Archie. Looks like he’s hold on for dear life! I know he’s strapped in, but I’ve never seen a baby just dangling like that….”
“Can’t watch,” another added. “Please re-attach Archie so he is comfortable and secure.” One Twitter user wrote, “Can someone please help her adjust that carrier! The baby is about to fall out! The angle is so bad for his back!”
1 of 7
Others wondered why Archie was hanging sideways and accused Meghan of doing a posed walk in order to have photos taken of her. They claimed that’s why she was grinning ear to ear..
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
But many came to Meghan’s defense. One person wrote, “Leave the woman alone and stop making problems that aren't there.” Another added, “The baby is fine and every new mom has this smile and glow. The feeling of your baby close to is beautiful.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
A stunned commenter wrote, “Wow I thought the ‘hate’ for her
was a running joke but the people in this comment section [are garbage].”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“She looks so happy thank God! We are leaving the toxic people behind this year😊,” one fan said. Other parents said it looked to them like Archie had been breastfeeding and had fallen asleep. Meghan, they guessed, hadn’t moved him back because she didn’t want to wake him up.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
The new reportedly blind-sided other members of Harry’s family, but the duo eventually came to an agreement
with Queen Elizabeth
over their exit. They will lose their HRH titles and no longer receive public funding for royal duties.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
The queen, 93, said in part, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Others wondered why Archie was hanging sideways and accused Meghan of doing a posed walk in order to have photos taken of her. They claimed that’s why she was grinning ear to ear..
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But many came to Meghan’s defense. One person wrote, “Leave the woman alone and stop making problems that aren't there.” Another added, “The baby is fine and every new mom has this smile and glow. The feeling of your baby close to is beautiful.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
A stunned commenter wrote, “Wow I thought the ‘hate’ for her
was a running joke but the people in this comment section [are garbage].”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“She looks so happy thank God! We are leaving the toxic people behind this year😊,” one fan said. Other parents said it looked to them like Archie had been breastfeeding and had fallen asleep. Meghan, they guessed, hadn’t moved him back because she didn’t want to wake him up.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The new reportedly blind-sided other members of Harry’s family, but the duo eventually came to an agreement
with Queen Elizabeth
over their exit. They will lose their HRH titles and no longer receive public funding for royal duties.
The queen, 93, said in part, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages