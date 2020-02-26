Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Prince Harry

Clearing It Up

Prince Harry Asks To ‘Just’ Be Called Harry As He Steps Back From Royal Family

The 35-year-old is adjusting to his new life.

By ,

Prince Harry

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 7

Prince Harry had a shocking request during an event in Scotland on Wednesday, February 26. It was one of his first public appearances in the United Kingdom since he and wife Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.  Now, Harry told conference organizers that he wants to drop the “prince” title. He’d rather be called “just Harry.”

The 35-year-old attended a conference in Edinburgh that was promoting his new environmentally friendly travel partnership. He arrived in the United Kingdom from Canada, where he’s been living with Meghan, 38, and their son Archie, 9 months.

Prince Harry Asks To ‘Just’ Be Called Harry As He Steps Back From Royal Family
1 of 7
Close gallery
“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,” Ayesha Hazarika told the crowd at the Travalyst event as she introduced Harry. “So, ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

As Star readers know, Harry and Meghan announced in January that they were planning on stepping back from their roles in the royal family. They decided they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

After negotiations with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William, the Palace announced that Harry and Meghan would be giving up their royal titles as well as money they received from the state. They would also close their Buckingham Palace office and pay back money spent to renovate Frogmore Cottage for their residence.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Harry and Meghan were originally planning on keeping the name “Sussex Royal” to use for a new charity they were planning to set up. That’s also the name they’ve used on their social media and website and they’d filed a trademark application for its use.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But the queen decided that since they will no longer be using royal titles, they could not keep that brand either. They’ve reportedly set their sights on “Sussex Global.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

March 31 is the day set for Harry and Meghan’s official scaling back of their royal duties. Their Buckingham Palace office will also close then.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In the weeks leading up to that date, the couple are expected to make appearances at six events before they officially step back.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE