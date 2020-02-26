Prince Harry Asks To ‘Just’ Be Called Harry As He Steps Back From Royal Family

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prince Harry had a shocking request during an event in Scotland on Wednesday, February 26. It was one of his first public appearances in the United Kingdom since he and wife Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Now, Harry told conference organizers that he wants to drop the “prince” title. He’d rather be called “just Harry.”

The 35-year-old attended a conference in Edinburgh that was promoting his new environmentally friendly travel partnership. He arrived in the United Kingdom from Canada, where he’s been living with Meghan, 38, and their son Archie, 9 months.