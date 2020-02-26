Prince Harry Asks To ‘Just’ Be Called Harry As He Steps Back From Royal Family

Prince Harry had a shocking request during an event in Scotland on Wednesday, February 26. It was one of his first public appearances in the United Kingdom since he and wife Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Now, Harry told conference organizers that he wants to drop the “prince” title. He’d rather be called “just Harry.”
The 35-year-old attended a conference in Edinburgh that was promoting his new environmentally friendly travel partnership. He arrived in the United Kingdom from Canada, where he’s been living with Meghan, 38, and their son Archie, 9 months.
“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,” Ayesha Hazarika told the crowd at the Travalyst event as she introduced Harry. “So, ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”
As Star readers know, Harry and Meghan announced in January that they were planning on stepping back from their roles in the royal family. They decided they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
Harry and Meghan were originally planning on keeping the name “Sussex Royal”
to use for a new charity they were planning to set up. That’s also the name they’ve used on their social media and website and they’d filed a trademark application for its use.
But the queen decided that since they will no longer be using royal titles, they could not keep that brand either. They’ve reportedly set their sights on “Sussex Global.”
March 31 is the day set for Harry and Meghan’s official scaling back of their royal duties. Their Buckingham Palace office will also close then.
In the weeks leading up to that date, the couple are expected to make appearances at six events before they officially step back.
