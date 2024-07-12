Prince Harry addresses Pat Tillman’s mom while accepting award at the ESPYs

Prince Harry addressed Pat Tillman’s mom while accepting the award at the ESPYs on July 11.

After ESPN and the Pat Tillman Foundation made the decision to honor Prince Harry with the award, Tillman’s mom, who is not involved in the foundation, spoke out against Harry receiving the honor.

"No matter the road ahead, we are here for you. We will leave no one behind.” -Prince Harry after accepting the Pat Tillman Award for Service pic.twitter.com/8VBXBggYP4 — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2024

During his acceptance speech, Harry responded to Mary’s statement, as he remembered his own mother, Princess Diana as well. “I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Ms. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother. Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” he said while on stage with his wife, Meghan Markle watching from the audience. “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

Harry also thanked Tillman’s widow, who started the foundation, for the honor. He then went on to talk about The Invictus Games.

As Mamas Uncut previously reported, on June 27, it was revealed that Prince Harry would be among those honored at this year’s ESPYS.

As a result, Pat Tillman’s mom, Mary, spoke out. In a statement given to the Daily Mail she said, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

“There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans,” Mary continued. “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

However, despite her push back, the Tillman Foundation and ESPN stood by their decision to honor the prince.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Prince Harry is a veteran of the British Army, who completed two tours in Afghanistan. He is the founder of The Invictus Games, which began in 2014 and offers a competitive outlet for wounded and sick soldiers, both active duty and veterans all over the world.

The decision to honor Prince Harry with the prestigious award was met with mixed opinions.

