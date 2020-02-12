Star Magazine logo

Emma Corrin on the set of 'The Crown' as Princess Diana

Stunner

‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Spotted In Glamorous Princess Diana Costume

The 24-year-old plays her in season four, set to premiere this year.

Netflix show The Crown, which dramatizes the life of Queen Elizabeth since she became the monarch, was spotted filming with their Princess Diana, portrayed by Emma Corrin. The 24-year-old was photographed in an iconic Diana outfit from 1989. She’ll appear on the show starting with season four, which is set to premiere this year.

Emma was wearing a silver gown covered in sparkling embroidery. Over it, she wore a long sleeve bolero jacket. She wore a blonde wig over her brown hair, mimicking Diana’s famous locks.

The dress was extremely similar to a Victor Edelstein gown Diana wore to an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on February 3, 1989. But the show pretended that Manchester, UK, was the Big Apple for its scenes.

Diana’s 1989 trip was her first official visit to New York City. It was also the Princess of Wales’ first trip overseas without her then-husband Prince Charles. The couple married in 1981, and their spectacular nuptials will surely be featured as a major plot point on the show.

Season four marks the first appearance of Diana on the show, which currently stars Olivia Colman as the queen. Gillian Anderson is also joining the Netflix series as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher this season. Josh O’Connor began to appear as Charles in season three, which was released at the end of 2019.

Emma is a newcomer to the Hollywood scene. Her only other major acting role is from the Epix series Pennyworth, which was a Batman prequel show. She recently graduated from college.

The Crown was originally intended to run for six seasons, but Netflix decided to only give them five. Imelda Staunton will take the starring role from Olivia, 46, for the final episodes. Claire Foy played Elizabeth in seasons one and two and won an Emmy in 2018.

It’s not known how much of the royals’ lives will end up being dramatized on the show. Fans have wondered if Prince Harry and Prince William's weddings to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, respectively, will make the cut.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997, one year after her divorce from Charles was finalized.

Do you think Emma Corrin looks like Princess Diana? Sound off in the comments!

