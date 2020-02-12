‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Spotted In Glamorous Princess Diana Costume

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Netflix show The Crown, which dramatizes the life of Queen Elizabeth since she became the monarch, was spotted filming with their Princess Diana, portrayed by Emma Corrin. The 24-year-old was photographed in an iconic Diana outfit from 1989. She’ll appear on the show starting with season four, which is set to premiere this year.

Emma was wearing a silver gown covered in sparkling embroidery. Over it, she wore a long sleeve bolero jacket. She wore a blonde wig over her brown hair, mimicking Diana’s famous locks.

The dress was extremely similar to a Victor Edelstein gown Diana wore to an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on February 3, 1989. But the show pretended that Manchester, UK, was the Big Apple for its scenes.