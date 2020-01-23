Queen Elizabeth Is Sick, Cancels Royal Appearance

Queen Elizabeth surprised royal watchers on Thursday, January 23, when she pulled out of an annual event because of illness.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said that the 93-year-old monarch has a “slight cold” which forced her to cancel her planned tea time with the local Women’s Institute. She usually attends the event, which is held near her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, every year during her winter break. During tea time, the women listen to talks on history and swap craft and baking tips.
News of Elizabeth’s illness comes weeks after her husband, Prince Philip, was hospitalized
. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was treated in London just before Christmas, though the palace claimed it was a planned trip for a “pre-existing condition.”
After four nights in the hospital, Philip took a helicopter to join the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, where they traditionally spend the holidays. But worries over the eldest royal’s health remain.
They decided to financially support themselves and split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.
The palace was reportedly shocked by their announcement, and Harry, 35, ended up having a lengthy summit with his grandmother as well as Prince Charles
and Prince William
to hash out the details of the separation.
The queen eventually said in a statement
, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”
