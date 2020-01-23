Queen Elizabeth Is Sick, Cancels Royal Appearance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Queen Elizabeth surprised royal watchers on Thursday, January 23, when she pulled out of an annual event because of illness.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said that the 93-year-old monarch has a “slight cold” which forced her to cancel her planned tea time with the local Women’s Institute. She usually attends the event, which is held near her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, every year during her winter break. During tea time, the women listen to talks on history and swap craft and baking tips.