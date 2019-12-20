Prince Philip Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prince Philip was brought to the hospital on Friday, December 20, amid concerns about his health. The 98-year-old was admitted for “observation and treatment,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth has had many health issues in recent years.

The Palace’s statement read, “The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.”

It said, “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.” A spokesperson for the palace also said it was a planned visit.

On Friday, as Philip was admitted to the hospital, Elizabeth, 93, made her way north to Sandringham, her country estate where she always spends Christmas. She boarded a train at London’s King’s Cross station at 10 a.m., wearing a light pink coat and covering her hand in a headscarf.