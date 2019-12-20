Star Magazine logo

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Prince Philip Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth’s husband is 98 years old.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Prince Philip was brought to the hospital on Friday, December 20, amid concerns about his health. The 98-year-old was admitted for “observation and treatment,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth has had many health issues in recent years.

The Palace’s statement read, “The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.”

It said, “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.” A spokesperson for the palace also said it was a planned visit.

On Friday, as Philip was admitted to the hospital, Elizabeth, 93, made her way north to Sandringham, her country estate where she always spends Christmas. She boarded a train at London’s King’s Cross station at 10 a.m., wearing a light pink coat and covering her hand in a headscarf.

Philip is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days. It’s not clear if he’ll join his wife and the other members of the Royal Family before Christmas at the Norfolk estate.

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all expected to spend the holidays with the queen.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are skipping out on the annual tradition. The couple is taking baby Archie, 7 months, to America to celebrate with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

Prince Philip is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, having taken on the role in 1952 when King George VI died and Elizabeth became queen. He’s also the longest-living male member of the royal family.

In 2017, Prince Philip retired from public royal life. He still attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, as well as Princess Eugenie’s wedding a few months later.

It’s rumored that when Queen Elizabeth turns 95 in a year and a half, she will also retire from public life and let Charles take the reins.

In December 2016, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were both fighting colds at Christmastime. They had to delay their trip to Sandringham, and the queen missed church on Christmas morning.

