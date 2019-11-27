Is Prince Charles Taking Over For A Retiring Queen Elizabeth?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Queen Elizabeth retiring? Reports from inside the Royal Family hint that the 93-year-old queen — who’s been the monarch for 65 years — is taking a major step back as Prince Charles starts to take over royal duties.

Elizabeth will turn 95 in 18 months. That’s significant because her husband, Prince Philip, retired from public life the year he turned 95, in 2017. While he does sometimes attend events with the queen — including Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle — he stopped doing solo events. Now, Philip, 98, spends much of this time at the Queen’s estate in Norfolk. He’s reportedly been in worse health in recent months.

Elizabeth had been slowly stepping back from public life for a few years. In 2016, she attended 332 public engagements. That number fell to 283 in 2018 – still a lot for an elderly woman. Meanwhile Charles, 71, made 507 appearances, which averages out to four engagements every three days.