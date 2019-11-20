Prince Andrew Stepping Back From Royal Duties After He Bombed Jeffrey Epstein Interview

Prince Andrew is taking a major step back from royal life after his recent, disastrous interview with the BBC about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died in August in an apparent suicide while incarcerated. He was facing federal sex trafficking charges.

Andrew, 59, said in a statement on Wednesday, November 20, “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.”

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” he explained, referencing his mom, Queen Elizabeth.

Andrew is the queen’s third child and brother to Prince Charles. He has daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.