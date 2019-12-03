The Spy Who Loved Me: Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell Ran ‘Blackmail’ Scheme for Mossad!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeffrey Epstein was not just a horrifying pedophile. According to a new book, he was a secret agent for the Israeli Mossad — recruited by the father of his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

The stunning news is revealed by Epstein’s own handler for the intelligence agency, in the explosive new true crime thriller, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The Israeli agent, Ari Ben-Menashe, told journalist James Robertson that he personally oversaw Maxwell and Epstein’s international “honeytrap” operation.

“Mr. Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States,” he said. “See, f–king around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime.”

“But f–king a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime,” he added. “And he was taking photos of politicians f–king fourteen-year-old girls… They [Epstein and Maxwell] would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that.”

Ben-Menashe claimed that the young spies were recruited by Ghislaine’s father, British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, who was already working for Mossad himself.

“Maxwell sort of started liking him, and my theory is that Maxwell felt that this guy is going for his daughter,” Ben-Menashe said. “He felt that he could bless him with some work and help him out in like a paternal [way].”

According to the former spy, the ultimate order to embrace Epstein and involve him in the ongoing arms deals came from “the bosses” at Israeli intelligence headquarters.

Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is out today at booksellers everywhere, and written by Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin and James Robertson – journalists who have covered the story for more than five years.

The book details like never before the intricate system of surveillance and blackmail Epstein established inside his Manhattan mansion, Palm Beach pad and Caribbean estate.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on August 10, 2019. Was it suicide or was he silenced forever by the men he’d blackmailed?

For more revelations, pick up the book today.