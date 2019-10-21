Are Prince Harry & Prince William Really Feuding?

Rumors have swirled for months that Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t been getting along at all. Harry, 35, is finally talking about the rumored feud and how his relationship with William, 37, has changed so much since he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Harry and Meghan, 38, opened up about their lives in the spotlight like they never have before in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The doc, which was filmed during their recent royal tour of Africa, aired in Britain on Sunday, October 20 and will debut in the United States on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex was asked about the pressure that stems from his and William’s jobs in the royal family and how it affects their sibling bond. “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” he said.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment,” he explained. William, of course, is in line to become king after Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.