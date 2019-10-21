Are Prince Harry & Prince William Really Feuding?

Rumors have swirled for months that Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t been getting along at all. Harry, 35, is finally talking about the rumored feud and how his relationship with William, 37, has changed so much since he married Meghan Markle in 2018.
Harry and Meghan, 38, opened up about their lives in the spotlight like they never have before in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The doc, which was filmed during their recent royal tour of Africa, aired in Britain on Sunday, October 20 and will debut in the United States on Wednesday.
The Duke of Sussex was asked about the pressure that stems from his and William’s jobs in the royal family and how it affects their sibling bond. “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” he said.
“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment,” he explained. William, of course, is in line to become king after Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.
1 of 8
Harry used to be next in line after William, but got bumped down three spots once Prince George, Princess Charlotte
and Prince Louis
were born. Because William will be king, when it comes to royal work, he’s technically Harry’s boss, which surely can make things difficult.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
Harry continued, “I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
But, at the end of the day, Harry said most of the rumors of a feud aren’t based in reality. “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days,” he said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
In the interview, Meghan also talked about the pressures of life in the spotlight
, especially while she was expecting baby Archie
. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” she said, trying not to cry. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know?”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Do you believe that Harry and William are getting along? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Harry used to be next in line after William, but got bumped down three spots once Prince George, Princess Charlotte
and Prince Louis
were born. Because William will be king, when it comes to royal work, he’s technically Harry’s boss, which surely can make things difficult.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Harry continued, “I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But, at the end of the day, Harry said most of the rumors of a feud aren’t based in reality. “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days,” he said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In the interview, Meghan also talked about the pressures of life in the spotlight
, especially while she was expecting baby Archie
. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” she said, trying not to cry. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know?”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Do you believe that Harry and William are getting along? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages