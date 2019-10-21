Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Awkward

Are Prince Harry & Prince William Really Feuding?

The Duke of Sussex opened up about the rift in a new interview.

By ,

-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 8

Rumors have swirled for months that Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t been getting along at all. Harry, 35, is finally talking about the rumored feud and how his relationship with William, 37, has changed so much since he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Harry and Meghan, 38, opened up about their lives in the spotlight like they never have before in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The doc, which was filmed during their recent royal tour of Africa, aired in Britain on Sunday, October 20 and will debut in the United States on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex was asked about the pressure that stems from his and William’s jobs in the royal family and how it affects their sibling bond. “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” he said.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment,” he explained. William, of course, is in line to become king after Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Are Prince Harry & Prince William Really Feuding?
1 of 8
Close gallery
Harry used to be next in line after William, but got bumped down three spots once Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born. Because William will be king, when it comes to royal work, he’s technically Harry’s boss, which surely can make things difficult.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Harry continued, “I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But, at the end of the day, Harry said most of the rumors of a feud aren’t based in reality. “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days,” he said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

In the interview, Meghan also talked about the pressures of life in the spotlight, especially while she was expecting baby Archie. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” she said, trying not to cry. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know?”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Some have speculated that the rift between Harry and William is caused by how differently their families and marriages have been treated by the public.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that William had cheated on Kate Middleton with her friend. The whispers were kept out of British newspapers while the gossip pages went after Harry and Meghan instead.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

One of the constant pressures Meghan has had to deal with has been her dad, Thomas, and her sister, Samantha, slamming her in the press.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Do you believe that Harry and William are getting along? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE