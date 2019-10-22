Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t Try To Garner Sympathy From Us’

Wendy Williams slammed Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex complained about the negative attention she gets from the media in a new interview.
Meghan, 38, and her husband, Prince Harry, opened up to ITV in a new documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In the doc, which they filmed during their royal tour of Africa, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the intense pressure she didn’t expect to experience once she married Harry.
“When I first met Harry, my friends were so excited. My U.S. friends were happy because I was happy,” she explained. “But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because, ‘The British tabloids will destroy your life.’” She said she “didn’t get” how true that was until she experienced it herself.
Wendy, 55, played the clip during her October 22 show. She said, “Yes you did. You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”
She said Meghan’s British friend was probably just “some hating-a** girlfriend… Or Meghan‘s lying to try and get sympathy, for us to give her sympathy.”
“Harry and Meghan have nothing to lose by moving to America. Why not? Move to America and live part time in Africa like you want to do,” the former radio host said.
“You have to still go back to England. Have a place in all three places. Have a mansion in Malibu, a big hut — I’ve never been to Africa, I don’t know — a big hotel or wherever you’re gonna live in Africa and then have your royal palace place in England,” she said.
Wendy then continued to slam Meghan. “I like them, but her, there’s something about her, you know what I’m saying?” she asked the audience. “And you know what girl, Meghan, Meghan don’t be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you’re now a royal. They weren’t following you when you were on Suits, we didn’t even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models.”
In 2017, Wendy said, “I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl, so this is a girl looking for game.”
During the documentary, Meghan also talked about how she was affected by the negative attention when she was pregnant with baby Archie
, who she gave birth to in May.
“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” the former Suits actress said, tearing up. “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know?”
What do you think of Wendy slamming Meghan? Sound off in the comments!
