Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t Try To Garner Sympathy From Us’

Wendy Williams slammed Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex complained about the negative attention she gets from the media in a new interview.

Meghan, 38, and her husband, Prince Harry, opened up to ITV in a new documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In the doc, which they filmed during their royal tour of Africa, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the intense pressure she didn’t expect to experience once she married Harry.

“When I first met Harry, my friends were so excited. My U.S. friends were happy because I was happy,” she explained. “But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because, ‘The British tabloids will destroy your life.’” She said she “didn’t get” how true that was until she experienced it herself.

Wendy, 55, played the clip during her October 22 show. She said, “Yes you did. You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”