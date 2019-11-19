Caitlyn Jenner Rocks Tiny Black Bikini During Reality Competition

Caitlyn Jenner is having some wild experiences as she films I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in Australia. The 70-year-old was spotted on Monday, November 18 taking a shower in a black, halter top bikini that showed off her impressive abs. Then on Tuesday, she had to compete in a terrifying contest where she got up close and personal with some snakes!

Caitlyn’s bathing suit showed off all her curves. She was seen carrying her clothes with her to the shower, where she seemed shocked by the strong and cold spray of water.

On Tuesday she took part in a “Face Your Fears” challenge where she was put in a large, plastic bubble. Then, multiple snakes were placed in it, wrapping around her face.

Caitlyn is competing in the new season of the British reality show that drops celebrities in the Australian bush to fend for themselves. In 2003, she previously appeared on the first season of the American version of the program, which was canceled a year later.