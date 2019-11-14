Caitlyn Jenner Spotted On Speedboat While Filming New Reality Show

Caitlyn Jenner was spotted on Thursday, November 14, on a speedboat getting ready for her new reality show! The 70-year-old is about to begin filming the newest season of the British edition of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia.
Caitlyn was dressed very casually on the boat. She wore light wash skinny jeans with a loose, blue blouse. Notably, she was also wearing Yeezy sneakers, courtesy of her son-in-law Kanye West.
The new season of I’m A Celebrity begins airing on Sunday, November 17. Caitlyn and other celebs will be dropped off in the Australian bush and forced to fend for themselves.
But the former I Am Cait star does have an advantage: She competed on the now-defunct American version of the show way back in 2003. She didn’t win, but Caitlyn’s skills from that first time might help her take home the winner’s prize this time.
1 of 8
While Caitlyn going on a British show might seem random, a source told Life & Style
that it might signal a permanent move across the pond for the former American decathlon star.
Photo credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock
2 of 8
“She isn’t going on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! to win. She’s using the show as a tool to build her U.K. profile and hopes she’ll be adored by millions of Brits once they really get to see her true personality,” the insider said.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 8
She even has her eyes on a big potential friend: Meghan Markle
. “Caitlyn is a huge fan of Meghan Markle and admires her girl power attitude!” the source spilled.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 8
“She’d love to get to know the Duchess and thinks they’ll have a ton in common with them both being from L.A.,” they said.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 8
Caitlyn talked about adjusting to a cast of Brits in her pre-show interview. “This time, it’s a bunch of people from the U.K. who I potentially won’t know,” she said about the difference between her first stint on the show and this second one.
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 8
“But I love going over to the U.K. I love the British people, and I am looking forward to making some new friends, new allies and getting through it all,” she confessed.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 8
The source also said, “Caitlyn is shopping for her own reality show in London. She loves the fashion, culture and sophistication the city has to offer and would move out there for good.”
Photo credit: MEGA
8 of 8
While Caitlyn going on a British show might seem random, a source told Life & Style
that it might signal a permanent move across the pond for the former American decathlon star.
Photo credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock
“She isn’t going on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! to win. She’s using the show as a tool to build her U.K. profile and hopes she’ll be adored by millions of Brits once they really get to see her true personality,” the insider said.
She even has her eyes on a big potential friend: Meghan Markle
. “Caitlyn is a huge fan of Meghan Markle and admires her girl power attitude!” the source spilled.
“She’d love to get to know the Duchess and thinks they’ll have a ton in common with them both being from L.A.,” they said.
Caitlyn talked about adjusting to a cast of Brits in her pre-show interview. “This time, it’s a bunch of people from the U.K. who I potentially won’t know,” she said about the difference between her first stint on the show and this second one.
“But I love going over to the U.K. I love the British people, and I am looking forward to making some new friends, new allies and getting through it all,” she confessed.
The source also said, “Caitlyn is shopping for her own reality show in London. She loves the fashion, culture and sophistication the city has to offer and would move out there for good.”