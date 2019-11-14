Caitlyn Jenner Spotted On Speedboat While Filming New Reality Show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner was spotted on Thursday, November 14, on a speedboat getting ready for her new reality show! The 70-year-old is about to begin filming the newest season of the British edition of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia.

Caitlyn was dressed very casually on the boat. She wore light wash skinny jeans with a loose, blue blouse. Notably, she was also wearing Yeezy sneakers, courtesy of her son-in-law Kanye West.

The new season of I’m A Celebrity begins airing on Sunday, November 17. Caitlyn and other celebs will be dropped off in the Australian bush and forced to fend for themselves.

But the former I Am Cait star does have an advantage: She competed on the now-defunct American version of the show way back in 2003. She didn’t win, but Caitlyn’s skills from that first time might help her take home the winner’s prize this time.