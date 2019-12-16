Star Magazine logo

Courteney Cox Reacts After Fans Say She Looks Like Caitlyn Jenner!

Do you see the resemblance?

By ,

Courteney Cox was surprised on Saturday, December 14, when she saw that a lot of her fans thought she looked just like Caitlyn Jenner. The Friends star, 55, shared some of their comments on Instagram with a side by side photo comparison. She even admitted that she kind of saw what they meant!

It all started when comedian David Spade posted a photo of himself with Courteney and Bachelor star Nick Viall. Referencing his TV show, he wrote in the caption, “Lots of good stuff coming next year on @lightsout. More deets to come. @courteneycoxofficial @nickviall.”

Courteney reposted the photo and wrote in the caption, “@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising….”

In the next slide of the post, she had screenshotted fan comments comparing her to the 70-year-old Olympian. “Caitlyn Jenner .. oh yaaa,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Bruh I thought it was Caitlyn Jenner.” One person wrote, “Totally thought Courteney was Caitlyn Jenner.”

The Cougartown star isn’t the first person to be mistaken for Caitlyn. As Star reported last December, Cindy Crawford was mistaken for Keeping Up With The Kardashians star at an event last year.
Both Courtney and Cindy are more than a decade younger than Caitlyn.

Caitlyn recently spoke about the plastic surgery she had done before she came out as trans in 2015. During a November episode of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, she talked to one of her fellow contestants about the facial feminization surgery she had done.

“There are distinct characteristics between the female bone structure and the male, for instance the distance between the top of your lip and your nose,” she explained to TV presenter Kate Garraway. “It’s less on women,” she said, pointing out that Kate’s was upper lip area was pretty big.

Caitlyn has previously talked about the work she had done on both her body and her face before coming out as trans and she thanked her plastic surgeons for their help.

She debuted her new body on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2015.

Caitlyn wrapped up her I’m A Celebrity stint earlier this month. She came in sixth place on the British reality program.

Comments

