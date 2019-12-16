Caitlyn Jenner’s Breast Pops Out While She Makes Pasta In A Sexy Robe

Caitlyn Jenner was celebrating her return to Los Angeles after wrapping up I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! She decided to make one of her favorite pasta recipes from ex-wife Kris Jenner’s cookbook. But the 70-year-old’s cooking video went awry, because her breast popped out of the sexy robe she was wearing!
Catilyn first posted a video to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 15. Her girlfriend Sophia Hutchins could clearly be seen filming her in the reflection in the window. Caitlyn was dressed very casually in a navy, lingerie robe while she boiled pasta.
“This really brings back bad memories,” she joked. “I just got back from 22 days in the jungle and what did I do? I sat there all day long watching water boil. Here I am again, with the pasta, watching water boil,” she said. She ultimately finished in sixth on the show, which dumped celebrities in the Australian outback to fend for themselves.
Then she posted a video to her feed that Sophia, 23, narrated. “You will not believe what I just discovered. Caitlyn, are you cooking?” she asked.
“Cooking, baby!” the reality star said. She called the dish “my pasta” and wrote in the caption, “Cooking Sunday night dinner! We are really getting in the Christmas spirit!”
But one distracting aspect of this video was that her robe had fallen open, leaving her breast clearly visible! If Caitlyn noticed that she revealed more than she meant to, she didn’t seem to care, because the video was still up hours later.
In the last clip, Caitlyn plated thee macaroni, turning the pot over on a plate. “Actually I used to make this for Kendall
and Kylie
all the time,” she confessed, pointing out that it had vegetables and sausage. “The sad news? I couldn’t remember the recipe and where did I have to go?”
Then, the former I Am Cait star picked up her ex Kris’s 2014 cookbook. “[I had to go to] In the Kitchen With Kris to find the recipe,” she said with a laugh. “I’m ready to eat.”
“Thank goodness for @krisjenner cookbook!” Caitlyn wrote in the caption about her 63-year-old ex. “Dinner is served!”
Kris did not comment on Caitlyn’s post.
