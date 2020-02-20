Caitlyn Jenner Slammed By Fans For Putting Dogs In Danger

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner shared adorable photos of her dogs Bertha and Baxter on Tuesday, February 18. In the pics, the white and black dogs were waiting for their mom to give them an enormous bone. The 70-year-old wrote in the caption, “These two love a good bone 🍖.”

But fans pointed out that actually giving the dogs a cooked bone was putting them in danger. “Bones are bad for dogs,” one person commented. “That looks cooked to me 😳,” another added.

One follower explained, writing, “Cooked bones can splinter and cause severe internal damage to dogs. Just food for thought. I’m sure you’re a great doggie owner but not everyone knows. I didn’t until I was older.” Some people asked if this was true of all bones, and the person confirmed.

“I found out the hard way over the past Christmas,” they wrote. “My dog had a cooked ham bone and was in the hospital and they almost had to put her down. Fortunately she fought through it but I was a wreck the whole time.”