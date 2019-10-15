Keeping Up With The Kardashian Pets — How Many Animals Do They Have?

Keeping up with the Kardashian family is hard enough without having to keep up with their pets! The famous family is constantly adopting new animals that often mysteriously disappear from the spotlight — and fans are left wondering where they all went! Last year, Kim Kardashian extended her family once again when she seemed to adopt another dog. The reality star shared photos to her social media of an adorable new puppy. This week, she shared a photo promoting her Skims shapewear in which she held another adorable pooch in her hands. It turns out, the Kardashian-West family adopted two Pomeranians! Plus, Kendall Jenner has been showing off a Doberman Pinscher all over Instagram. Get all the info on the family’s animal friends — and find out where they all went!
Kim asked fans for help naming the two newest dogs.
Kim shared a selfie with a new puppy on her Snapchat in 2018, causing many fans to believe she's adopted the adorable dog and extended her family once again.
But what happened to all the other Kardashian dogs? The family are constantly photographed with new puppies that strangely disappear over time.
Kim used to have a dog named Boxer
, but now his fate is unknown! This was during her relationship with NFL player Reggie Bush
, so it's possible he still has the cutie.
And while married to Kris Humphries
, Kim was seen with another adorable dog who's now MIA. But she recently admitted on her website, "The funniest thing is, I'm not the biggest animal person; sure, I love cute fluffy kittens but I don't die to constantly have a pet."
Then, the KUWTK
star was gifted an adorable kitten from her husband Kanye West
, which they named Mercy
. But Mercy unfortunately did not last long with the family, as Kim revealed she developed an allergy to the adorable pet. "I gave her to Khloé
's assistant Sydney
," Kim revealed. However, she later passed due to a "cancer-like virus often associated with breeding," according to E! News.
In June 2017, Kim and Kourtney
each brought home a female pup from the same litter to give to their daughters. They shared photos of the dogs on their social media at the time, but the pooches have since gone MIA. Do they still have the adorable dogs?
The family recently mourned the loss of their longtime family dog Gabbana in early 2018. "She was more than a pet," Khloe shared on Instagram. "She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful."
But what about Khloe's other dogs? Back in 2013, she had a pet Boxer who she took in when she was married to Lamar Odom
. But reportedly, she decided to rehome him when she moved into an apartment that did not allow large dogs.
As for Kourtney, she used to post numerous photos of her Bengal cat Charli, who she got for Christmas, but suspiciously stopped sharing pics one day. Kim claimed that "Kourt gave him up for adoption when Reign was born."
Kendall was photographed with this little guy in 2016 but fans haven't seen them since. The dog's absence is strange considering the family shares almost everything on social media!
Kendall and Kylie
also got two chocolate labs for Christmas back in 2011 who they named Louis
and Vuitton
(seriously). But the dogs have been missing from the spotlight since 2012. Who has them now?
Although all the sisters have adopted a lot of dogs over the years, the queen of pets in the family is certainly Kylie, who is the proud mom to several pups and a few other animals. She has a bunny, chickens, and so many dogs it's hard to keep count!
Throughout the years the reality star has shared numerous pups on her social media but it's not at all clear how many she still owns. Her most famous dogs, Norman and Bambi, are both Greyhounds that even had two puppies together. Perhaps a little more camera shy, Sophia is the third adult Greyhound under Kylie’s care. She then added another puppy named Penny.
Last but not least is Kylie’s oldest dog, Ernie the Dachshund. He's made several appearances on the makeup mogul's social media. That adds up to at least 7 dogs! Which Kardashian pup is your favorite? Sound off in the comment section.
