Keeping Up With The Kardashian Pets — How Many Animals Do They Have?

Keeping up with the Kardashian family is hard enough without having to keep up with their pets! The famous family is constantly adopting new animals that often mysteriously disappear from the spotlight — and fans are left wondering where they all went! Last year, Kim Kardashian extended her family once again when she seemed to adopt another dog. The reality star shared photos to her social media of an adorable new puppy. This week, she shared a photo promoting her Skims shapewear in which she held another adorable pooch in her hands. It turns out, the Kardashian-West family adopted two Pomeranians! Plus, Kendall Jenner has been showing off a Doberman Pinscher all over Instagram. Get all the info on the family’s animal friends — and find out where they all went!