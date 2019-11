Keeping Up With The Kardashian Pets — How Many Animals Do They Have?

Kim asked fans for help naming the two newest dogs.

Kendall loves to share photos of her dog on Instagram, though she's never shared his name. Last year, the dog was accused of biting a child

Kim shared a selfie with a new puppy on her Snapchat in 2018, causing many fans to believe she's adopted the adorable dog and extended her family once again.

But what happened to all the other Kardashian dogs? The family are constantly photographed with new puppies that strangely disappear over time.

Kim used to have a Boxer dog named Rocky during her relationship with NFL player Reggie Bush, but now his fate is unknown. It's possible Reggie still has the cutie.

And while married to Kris Humphries, Kim was seen with another adorable dog who's now MIA. But she recently admitted on her website, "The funniest thing is, I'm not the biggest animal person; sure, I love cute fluffy kittens but I don't die to constantly have a pet."

Then, the KUWTK star was gifted an adorable kitten from her husband Kanye West, which they named Mercy. But Mercy unfortunately did not last long with the family, as Kim revealed she developed an allergy to the adorable pet. "I gave her to Khloé's assistant Sydney," Kim revealed. However, she later passed due to a "cancer-like virus often associated with breeding," according to E! News.

In June 2017, Kim and Kourtney each brought home a female pup from the same litter to give to their daughters. They shared photos of the dogs on their social media at the time, but the pooches have since gone MIA. Do they still have the adorable dogs?

The family recently mourned the loss of their longtime family dog Gabbana in early 2018. "She was more than a pet," Khloe shared on Instagram. "She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful."

But what about Khloe's other dogs? Back in 2013, she had a pet Boxer who she took in when she was married to Lamar Odom. But reportedly, she decided to rehome him when she moved into an apartment that did not allow large dogs.

As for Kourtney, she used to post numerous photos of her Bengal cat Charli, who she got for Christmas, but suspiciously stopped sharing pics one day. Kim claimed that "Kourt gave him up for adoption when Reign was born."

Kendall was photographed with this little guy in 2016 but fans haven't seen them since. The dog's absence is strange considering the family shares almost everything on social media!

Kylie and Kendall also got two chocolate labs for Christmas back in 2011 who they named Louis and Vuitton (seriously). But the dogs have been missing from the spotlight since 2012. Who has them now?

In 2017, the model was spotted with this adorable two-month-old Labrador mix at Bark n' Bitches in Los Angeles who's since gone MIA. But reportedly, the dog was Caitlyn Jenner's. She still has Bertha, who she often shares photos of on social media. Caitlyn's girlfriend Sophia Hutchins also has a dog, Baxter.

Although all the sisters have adopted a lot of dogs over the years, the queen of pets in the family is certainly Kylie, who is the proud mom to several pups and a few other animals. She has a bunny, chickens, and so many dogs it's hard to keep count!

Throughout the years the reality star has shared numerous pups on her social media but it's not at all clear how many she still owns. Her most famous dogs, Norman and Bambi, are both Greyhounds that even had two puppies together. Perhaps a little more camera shy, Sophia is the third adult Greyhound under Kylie's care. She then added another puppy named Penny.