Kourtney Kardashian, Mason and their new dog

Clap Back

Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Fans Saying Her Dogs Are ‘Temporary’

The ‘KUWTK’ star was not here for the criticism.

By ,

Kourtney Kardashian wants everyone to know she’s a responsible dog owner! This Christmas, Kourtney, her kids and their dad, Scott Disick, got a brand new golden retriever from Santa Claus on Christmas Day. When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, posted photos of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with the cute pup, asking fans, “But what should we name her?” her followers responded with some major questions about the family’s old dog, Honey the Pomeranian.

Multiple people asked where Honey was, since the dog, who once frequently appeared on Kourtney’s social media, has rarely been featured in recent months.. “But do they still have her Pomeranian? Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones?” one person asked. Another follower said to name it “Temporary since you never keep your dogs.” 

One fan wrote succinctly, “WTF happened to honey?” Another added, “What happened to the other dog y’all had though…” Still others criticized Kourtney for adopting a dog instead of rescuing one. 

Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Fans Saying Her Dogs Are ‘Temporary’
The Poosh blogger eventually had enough of the hate and left a response of her own. She commented, “Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom.”
She responded to another person, “Wow so much negativity. we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I'll assume Santa wasn't good to you, hence your vibes.”
Kourtney most recently posted a photo of Honey in October, cozying up to Penelope.
This isn’t the first time that fans have wondered about the location of Kardashian dogs. For years, the sisters many pets played a large role in their social media presences, only to seemingly disappear. Kourtney used to have a Bengal cat named Charli, but she gave it up for adoption when Reign was born.
Kim adopted two more dogs earlier this year, and mentioned her family’s Pomeranian, Sushi, in the post.
Kendall Jenner frequently posts pics of her large dog on social media. Last year he was accused of biting a child
Kylie has seven dogs, plus a bunny and a chicken. But the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, hasn’t spoken about them or posted photos of them recently, leaving fans to wonder what’s going on.
