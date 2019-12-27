Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Fans Saying Her Dogs Are ‘Temporary’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian wants everyone to know she’s a responsible dog owner! This Christmas, Kourtney, her kids and their dad, Scott Disick, got a brand new golden retriever from Santa Claus on Christmas Day. When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, posted photos of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with the cute pup, asking fans, “But what should we name her?” her followers responded with some major questions about the family’s old dog, Honey the Pomeranian.

Multiple people asked where Honey was, since the dog, who once frequently appeared on Kourtney’s social media, has rarely been featured in recent months.. “But do they still have her Pomeranian? Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones?” one person asked. Another follower said to name it “Temporary since you never keep your dogs.”

One fan wrote succinctly, “WTF happened to honey?” Another added, “What happened to the other dog y’all had though…” Still others criticized Kourtney for adopting a dog instead of rescuing one.