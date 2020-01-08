Dog Shelter Criticized After Kris Jenner & Chrissy Teigen Adopt Puppies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner announced on Monday, January 6, that she’d brought a new member into her family — an adorable poodle puppy named Bridgette. But the dog’s arrival sparked a controversy for the star and the shelter where she adopted the dog as followers accused them of playing favorites with rich celebrities.

“Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!!” Kris, 64, wrote on her Instagram Story when she shared a photo of the cute pooch.

It turns out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s new dog came from the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles. Kris heard the dog was available from Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres, who’d both adopted puppies from the same litter of dogs.

It all started when the shelter first posted photos of the dogs on January 2. They wrote in the caption, “Dire situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad. None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs. Please if you can send even $5 it will help! Venmo is wagmorpets dogs and puppies will be available soon. But right now we need to make sure they are safe and healthy.” They also tagged Ellen, 61, in the post.