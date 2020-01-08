Dog Shelter Criticized After Kris Jenner & Chrissy Teigen Adopt Puppies

Kris Jenner announced on Monday, January 6, that she’d brought a new member into her family — an adorable poodle puppy named Bridgette. But the dog’s arrival sparked a controversy for the star and the shelter where she adopted the dog as followers accused them of playing favorites with rich celebrities.
“Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!!” Kris, 64, wrote on her Instagram Story when she shared a photo of the cute pooch.
It turns out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s new dog came from the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles. Kris heard the dog was available from Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres, who’d both adopted puppies from the same litter of dogs.
It all started when the shelter first posted photos of the dogs on January 2. They wrote in the caption, “Dire situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad. None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs. Please if you can send even $5 it will help! Venmo is wagmorpets dogs and puppies will be available soon. But right now we need to make sure they are safe and healthy.” They also tagged Ellen, 61, in the post.
The TV host shared the info about the dogs on her feed. She wrote, “This is our dog Wally’s family. They all need homes. PLEASE help if you can.”
Then Chrissy, 34, revealed that her family had adopted one of the pups, too. She wrote, “Welcome to the family, Petey! Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!”
Then, the Lip Sync Battle host shared many posts of her kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 20 months, with their new furry friend.
When the shelter shared Kris’ Instagram Story on their feed on Tuesday, January 7, they thanked the reality star for “making this babe a part of your family.” They added, “@chrissyteigen and @theellenshow made it happen!! Watching what these dogs came from and seeing them in these amazing families truly makes us happy!”
But many of their followers didn’t see it the same way. They left negative comments, wondering why all the celebrities had gotten special treatment when it came to getting the dogs. “So are these dogs only going to be available for celebrities?” one person commented on the post, which has since been deleted.
“Seems as if only the rich and famous get the A Class dogs,” another person wrote on a photo.
“Weren't there more of those poodle puppies? I only see two here. Did the rest all go to celebrities?” one person asked on a post about dogs still waiting to be adopted. But others supported the shelter, saying what mattered is that the dogs eventually got good homes.
