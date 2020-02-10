Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Hit The Oscars Parties: Pics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins attended the Oscars parties in style on Sunday, February 9. The pair first went to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party. After, they hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where they reunited with Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie and her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.

Both Caitlyn, 70, and Sophia, 23, dressed down a little bit for the glamorous night. Both skipped ball gowns and chose cocktail-length dresses. Caitlyn wore a simple white shift with a long, white duster over it. She paired it with snakeskin kitten heels and her brown hair fell in gentle waves.

Sophia opted for a super colorful cocktail dress that featured bright colors in chevron patterns. It had long sleeves and a deep v-neck. She wore red high heels and opted to keep her hair super straight.