Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Hit The Oscars Parties: Pics

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins attended the Oscars parties in style on Sunday, February 9. The pair first went to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party. After, they hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where they reunited with Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie and her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.
Both Caitlyn, 70, and Sophia, 23, dressed down a little bit for the glamorous night. Both skipped ball gowns and chose cocktail-length dresses. Caitlyn wore a simple white shift with a long, white duster over it. She paired it with snakeskin kitten heels and her brown hair fell in gentle waves.
Sophia opted for a super colorful cocktail dress that featured bright colors in chevron patterns. It had long sleeves and a deep v-neck. She wore red high heels and opted to keep her hair super straight.
At the Vanity Fair
party, they posed for photos with Kim, 39, and her husband Kanye West
, 42. Kim wore a dramatic white gown that featured tons of ruffles, while the Jesus Is King
rapper wore a navy, leather-look suit.
Caitlyn and Sophia surely saw Kylie, 22, at the party, too. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore a glittering navy gown with a black architectural swirl. She wrote about the dress on Instagram, “Couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it.” Kim commented, “One of my fave looks! So clean and beautiful”
Sophia claimed that rumors about their dating spread because they never addressed it before. She said, “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”
Sophia told The Times that she started working as Caitlyn’s manager when she was a senior in college. “I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Sophia claimed. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’”
“I’m on good terms with all the family, but I’m closest with Kris
, Kim, Kylie and Kendall
,” she added.
Sophia also said she’s actually dating a 30-year-old man who went to Harvard and works on Wall Street.
