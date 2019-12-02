Caitlyn Jenner Tells Woman She Should Get Plastic Surgery To Look More Feminine

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about the plastic surgery she had done when she transitioned during the Sunday, December 1 episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! During the show, she explained to fellow jungle dweller Kate Garraway that she had surgery to make her face look more “feminine.” Then, she pointed out that Kate, 52, could easily have some of the same work done!

Caitlyn and Kate were taking a shared shower when the Good Morning Britain host asked the Olympian about her fitness. She wondered if Caitlyn feels so strong and fit at 70 years old because of all the exercising she’d done in her life.

Caitlyn replied, “Put it this way, are you ready? What I got left over is more than most ever had. Now with a little bit of help from Beverly Hills…”

“But that’s cosmetic not about your actual fitness though,” Kate said, before asking about the plastic surgery Caitlyn decided to have done before she publicly came out in 2015.