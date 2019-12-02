Caitlyn Jenner Tells Woman She Should Get Plastic Surgery To Look More Feminine

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about the plastic surgery she had done when she transitioned during the Sunday, December 1 episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! During the show, she explained to fellow jungle dweller Kate Garraway that she had surgery to make her face look more “feminine.” Then, she pointed out that Kate, 52, could easily have some of the same work done!
Caitlyn and Kate were taking a shared shower when the Good Morning Britain host asked the Olympian about her fitness. She wondered if Caitlyn feels so strong and fit at 70 years old because of all the exercising she’d done in her life.
Caitlyn replied, “Put it this way, are you ready? What I got left over is more than most ever had. Now with a little bit of help from Beverly Hills…”
“But that’s cosmetic not about your actual fitness though,” Kate said, before asking about the plastic surgery Caitlyn decided to have done before she publicly came out in 2015.
“So when you did your face is that because of Being Caitlyn?” Kate wondered.
Photo credit: ITV/Shutterstock
The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians
star nodded as she explained her rationale. “There are distinct characteristics between the female bone structure and the male, for instance the distance between the top of your lip and your nose,” she pointed out.
Photo credit: ITV/Shutterstock
“It’s less on women, although you have quite a bit,” she said to Kate, pointing out her larger upper lip area.
Photo credit: ITV/Shutterstock
“You are the exception, I’m sorry, but don’t worry we can fix it!” she added.
Photo credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock
Kate agreed it was funny. She told the camera during her confessional, “Caitlyn says that she has got just the person to fix my face out in LA so when I got to visit I could come back a whole new Kate with a much shorter bit up here.” She pointed at her upper lip.
Photo credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock
