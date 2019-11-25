Sophia Hutchins Misses Caitlyn Jenner As The Reality Star Completes ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Tasks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sophia Hutchins is speaking out about missing Caitlyn Jenner while the Olympian competes on the British version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. The 70-year-old began filming the show in Australia earlier this month.

On Instagram, Sophia, 23, talked about missing “sleeping next to someone you love.” Her post read, “Did you know? Sleeping next to someone you love makes you fall asleep faster, reduces depression, anxiety, and helps you live longer.”

She recently appeared on British talk show Lorraine to talk about what it’s been like watching Caitlyn on the program. During the very first night in the camp, Caitlyn broke down in tears and almost quit the show completely. Sophia, who lives with Caitlyn and their two dogs in Malibu, admitted it’s been really hard to watch Caitlyn go through the trials of the show.

“It hasn’t been easy to watch at all. When you’re watching someone from across the globe you feel helpless to begin with,” Sophia began to explain.