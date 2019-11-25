Sophia Hutchins Misses Caitlyn Jenner As The Reality Star Completes ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Tasks

Sophia Hutchins is speaking out about missing Caitlyn Jenner while the Olympian competes on the British version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. The 70-year-old began filming the show in Australia earlier this month.
On Instagram, Sophia, 23, talked about missing “sleeping next to someone you love.” Her post read, “Did you know? Sleeping next to someone you love makes you fall asleep faster, reduces depression, anxiety, and helps you live longer.”
She recently appeared on British talk show Lorraine to talk about what it’s been like watching Caitlyn on the program. During the very first night in the camp, Caitlyn broke down in tears and almost quit the show completely. Sophia, who lives with Caitlyn and their two dogs in Malibu, admitted it’s been really hard to watch Caitlyn go through the trials of the show.
“It hasn’t been easy to watch at all. When you’re watching someone from across the globe you feel helpless to begin with,” Sophia began to explain.
“And then when you see her crying it’s been gut-wrenching to watch with everyone, and I’m watching with you,” she said. “Producers take away everyone’s phones and we have no communication, which is interesting and difficult to deal with.”
Photo credit: ITV/Shutterstock
“I want to call the producers and say no more snakes, no more bugs but we knew what she’d signed up for,” she admitted. During one episode, Caitlyn had to wear a bowl around her head filled with snakes.
Photo credit: ITV/Shutterstock
On a recent episode of the show, Caitlyn had to eat cow eye. She gagged and choked on it.
Photo credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock
At another point during the challenge, she had to hold live bugs in her mouth.
Photo credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock
Sophia said on Lorraine that Caitlyn’s appearance on the show has been in the works for months. “They reached out early this year. Caitlyn did [the U.S. version] back in 2003 so she kind of felt like she knew what she was signing up for,” she said.
Photo credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock
While she’s away, Sophia has also taken over Caitlyn’s Instagram and is using it to shore up support for the I Am Cait star.
What do you think of Sophia missing Caitlyn? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
