Caitlyn Jenner & GF Sophia Hutchins Rock Sexy Costumes For Kendall’s Halloween Birthday Party

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on October 31 in some sexy costumes. Kendall will turn 24 on November 3, but decided to celebrate a few days early, bringing her whole family together.

It seemed that Caitlyn, who turned 70 on October 28, dressed as Elvira, Mistress of Darkness. She wore a plunging black dress with a high slit that showed off tons of cleavage and her long legs. She paired the daring dress with panty hose and black pumps. She added a necklace of spiders and an enormous black wig. A little skeleton dangled from her purse for a final spooky touch.

Sophia, 22, went as a Playboy Bunny. She rocked the classic strapless bodysuit, tail, cuffs and bow tie. She had to hold on to her ears to make sure they didn’t get blown away! Interestingly, Kylie Jenner dressed up as the same thing earlier in the week!