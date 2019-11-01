Star Magazine logo

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins

Graveyard Smash

Caitlyn Jenner & GF Sophia Hutchins Rock Sexy Costumes For Kendall’s Halloween Birthday Party

The Olympian wore a shocking outfit!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins

Credit: MEGA (2)

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on October 31 in some sexy costumes. Kendall will turn 24 on November 3, but decided to celebrate a few days early, bringing her whole family together.

It seemed that Caitlyn, who turned 70 on October 28, dressed as Elvira, Mistress of Darkness. She wore a plunging black dress with a high slit that showed off tons of cleavage and her long legs. She paired the daring dress with panty hose and black pumps. She added a necklace of spiders and an enormous black wig. A little skeleton dangled from her purse for a final spooky touch.

Sophia, 22, went as a Playboy Bunny. She rocked the classic strapless bodysuit, tail, cuffs and bow tie. She had to hold on to her ears to make sure they didn’t get blown away! Interestingly, Kylie Jenner dressed up as the same thing earlier in the week!

Caitlyn Jenner & GF Sophia Hutchins Rock Sexy Costumes For Kendall's Halloween Birthday Party
On October 29, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall all got together with Caitlyn and Sophia to celebrate the Olympian’s birthday. Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner also joined up with them for a celebratory dinner and cake.

Khloe was conspicuously missing from the photos. The party occurred just days after the news broke that Caitlyn had canceled a public appearance earlier this month in order to avoid running into Khloe and Scott Disick.

Kendall has previously gotten into fights with her family about inviting Caitlyn to events. In 2017, she went head to head with Kris Jenner about whether Caitlyn should come to the family’s famous Christmas Eve soirée.

Kris, 63, argued that because of the family feud, Caitlyn being there would make their guests feel awkward. “No one would know how to respond to her because of all the things,” the momager argued.

Kendall shot back, “So the f**k what? Why are we so worried about anyone else, even if she doesn't come it is the nice thing to do.”

Kris changed her mind and invited Caitlyn, who decided not to come. But Caitlyn and Sophia did attend the 2018 iteration of the event at Kim and Kanye’s house.

What do you think of Caitlyn and Sophia’s Halloween costumes? Sound off in the comments!

