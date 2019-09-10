Kylie Jenner Poses Naked For Playboy With Travis Scott

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner is showing a side fans have never seen before. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed on Instagram that she and boyfriend Travis Scott posed for Playboy. In the photo she teased from the shoot, the 22-year-old was completely naked except for a cowboy hat. Travis, 28, was shirtless and wore a pair of jeans low on his hips. The couple was caught in a sultry embrace, with Kylie’s butt facing the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in the caption, “When Houston meets LA … 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon.” Playboy’s website revealed that Travis interviewed his baby mama for the magazine, and the full spread, titled “Kylie By Travis,” will be released on September 17.

“You’re my best friend,” Kylie was quoted speaking about Travis, who she started dating in 2017. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”