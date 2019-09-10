Kylie Jenner Poses Naked For Playboy With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is showing a side fans have never seen before. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed on Instagram that she and boyfriend Travis Scott posed for Playboy. In the photo she teased from the shoot, the 22-year-old was completely naked except for a cowboy hat. Travis, 28, was shirtless and wore a pair of jeans low on his hips. The couple was caught in a sultry embrace, with Kylie’s butt facing the camera.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in the caption, “When Houston meets LA … 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon.” Playboy’s website revealed that Travis interviewed his baby mama for the magazine, and the full spread, titled “Kylie By Travis,” will be released on September 17.
“You’re my best friend,” Kylie was quoted speaking about Travis, who she started dating in 2017. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”
Travis and Kylie were first linked at Coachella over two years ago. She soon found out she was pregnant with baby Stormi, now 19 months.
The couple covered GQ
last year and opened up about their lives together for the first time. “I know he doesn’t like the attention,” she said about how Travis deals with dating someone so famous. “That’s why we keep our relationship super private.”
Kim’s shoot was featured in one of the very first episodes of KUWTK. Kylie was 10 years old at the time.
What do you think of Kylie posing for Playboy? Sound off in the comments!
