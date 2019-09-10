Star Magazine logo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Poses Naked For Playboy With Travis Scott

The ‘KUWTK’ star teased the spread on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Credit: INSTARImages

Kylie Jenner is showing a side fans have never seen before. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed on Instagram that she and boyfriend Travis Scott posed for Playboy. In the photo she teased from the shoot, the 22-year-old was completely naked except for a cowboy hat. Travis, 28, was shirtless and wore a pair of jeans low on his hips. The couple was caught in a sultry embrace, with Kylie’s butt facing the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in the caption, “When Houston meets LA … 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon.” Playboy’s website revealed that Travis interviewed his baby mama for the magazine, and the full spread, titled “Kylie By Travis,” will be released on September 17. 

“You’re my best friend,” Kylie was quoted speaking about Travis, who she started dating in 2017. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Travis and Kylie were first linked at Coachella over two years ago. She soon found out she was pregnant with baby Stormi, now 19 months.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The “Sicko Mode” rapper revealed that he plans on proposing to Kylie, but it doesn’t seem like he’s done so yet.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The couple covered GQ last year and opened up about their lives together for the first time. “I know he doesn’t like the attention,” she said about how Travis deals with dating someone so famous. “That’s why we keep our relationship super private.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Last month, Travis released a Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, about creating his Grammy award-nominated album, Astroworld. The footage also gave fans a peak at his life with Kylie and Stormi.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kylie isn’t the first KarJenner to pose for Playboy. Sister Kim Kardashian famously covered the magazine in 2007.

Photo credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Kim’s shoot was featured in one of the very first episodes of KUWTK. Kylie was 10 years old at the time.

Photo credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Kim, 38, was hesitant to do it because it was so soon after her sex tape leaked. Even after she agreed, she didn’t want to pose naked — though she’s much less hesitant about showing off her body now. She eventually did take nude photos in which she was covered with strands of pearls.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

What do you think of Kylie posing for Playboy? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

